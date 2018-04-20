Early voting for May 5 election begins Monday

It's time to head back to the polls.
Early voting in the May 5 municipal and school board elections begin Monday.
Tarrant County voters will have the chance to elect city council and school board members, remove council members from office, weigh in on bond packages, such as the largest one in Fort Worth's history, and even undo economic development agreements council members already approved, such as the one in Keller.
Early voting runs from April 23-May 1.
This election isn't expected to draw as large a crowd to the polls as a gubernatorial or presidential election would.
"Local elections always draw a faithful but small crowd of voters," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. "The irony is that so many decisions are made by local officials and through local initiatives that more voters should pay attention.
"Voters who skip voting in local elections are functionally giving away their futures to a handful of largely unrepresentative voters."
Early voters may cast ballots at any of the county's early voting sites.
Election officials suggest voters read over sample ballots that are available online at the Tarrant County elections website (access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html) before heading to the polls. And they remind Texans to bring their voter registration card and photo ID to the polls with them.
For information about early voting sites, or questions about early voting, contact the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.
Here's a look at where and when to vote early in Tarrant County:
Early voting
Early voting for the May 5 local election starts Monday and runs through May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 30-May 1.
Locations
Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth. This is the main early voting site. Emergency and limited ballots are available there.
All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 N.W. 20th St., Fort Worth
Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.
Asia Times Square, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive
B.J. Clark Annex, Room 4, 603 Southeast Parkway, Azle
Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.
Dan Echols Center, 6801 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills
Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St., Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
Euless Public Library, 201 N. Ector Drive
Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill
The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
Griffin Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Lane
Handley Church of Christ, 3029 Handley Dr., Fort Worth
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammil St.
Hurst Recreation Center, 700 Mary Dr.
John M. Tidwell Middle School, 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road, Roanoke
JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.
Longhorn Activity Center, 5350 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth
Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.
North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave.
Richland Hills Public Library, 6724 Rena Dr.
River Oaks City Hall, 4900 River Oaks Blvd.
Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Dr., Fort Worth
Sendera Ranch Elementary School, 1216 Diamond Back Lane, Haslet
Sonny and Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth
Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.
South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.
Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB- C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.
Villages of Woodland Springs Amenity Center, 12209 Timberland Blvd., Fort Worth
Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road
White Settlement school district administration building, 401 South Cherry Lane
Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
One temporary early voting site has been set up from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 24-26: UTA, Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, Arlington.
Comments