Democrats hope Tuesday's strong turnout spurs them in November

Democrats in deep-red Texas turned out in the largest midterm primary election numbers in more than a decade Tuesday, propelling women candidates toward challenges to entrenched male Republicans in Congress and venting their anger at President Donald Trump in the first state primary of 2018.
The biggest question was whether Texas is just the start of what’s to come nationwide. Energized Texas Democrats showed up despite the long odds this November of ousting Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz – who released a radio ad after clinching the GOP nomination Tuesday night, telling voters that Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke “wants to take our guns.”
O'Rourke, a congressman from El Paso, has called for banning AR-15-style assault rifles in wake of last month’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.
Neither that tragedy nor a mass shooting at a Texas church last fall played as dominant campaign issues in Texas, but with the GOP’s majority in Congress on the line this fall, Democrats came out in force. Republicans kept their edge in the total number of votes cast but Democrats made significant inroads in what had been a lopsided GOP dominance for decades.
Democrats have their sights on flipping three GOP-controlled congressional seats in Texas that backed Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016, including a Houston district where two women were the top vote-getters in early returns in a race likely to go to a May runoff. Another is a sprawling district that runs along the Texas-Mexico border, where Gina Ortiz-Jones advanced to a May runoff and another woman, Judy Canales, was battling to join her.
“I think that a Congress that is only 20 percent women is not where we need to be,” Ortiz Jones told The Associated Press on Tuesday night. “This is not a spectator sport, we’ve got to participate, all of us and that’s what’s important.”
It was also a big night for two Hispanic women, Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, who won their Democratic primaries and are poised to become the first two Latina congresswomen in a state where a population boom has been driven by Hispanic growth.
College students waited more than an hour to vote in liberal Austin and rural counties offered Democratic candidates for the first time in years. A tide of anti-Trump activism helped propel nearly 50 women to make a run for Congress. Many were running in a record eight open congressional races this year in Texas – two of which are up for grabs after longtime GOP incumbents abandoned plans for re-election amid scandal.
More than 830,000 Democrats had voted with ballots still being counted late Tuesday, the best showing in a midterm primary for Texas Democrats since than 1 million voters turnout in 2002, which were the first elections after the Sept. 11 attacks. Republicans were close to their turnout in previous midterms, getting more than 1.3 million votes and counting.
While 2002 was a high water mark for Democratic turnout in Texas it also showed the limits of the exuberance for turning the state blue. In November that year, the Democrats running for statewide office were all beaten, just as they have been since 1994.
For Republicans, the primary was a vivid exhibition of the Trump effect in GOP politics. George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, averted an embarrassing GOP runoff after waging a campaign in which he cozied-up to a president who once called his dad, Jeb, a pathetic person. Kathaleen Wall, a former GOP megadonor running for Congress in Houston, was also in the hunt for a runoff after she ran TV ads that suggested there was little daylight between her and Trump.
Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016. It was the smallest margin of victory by a Republican presidential candidate in Texas in 20 years, but Cruz dismissed talk of a Democratic takeover this fall.
“Left-wing rage may raise a bunch of money from people online, but I don’t believe it reflects the views of a majority of Texans,” he told reporters after winning the nomination.
Some election highlights:
U.S. Senate: Ted Cruz’s newest ad targeting Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is a country jingle that warns, “If you’re going to run in Texas, you can’t be liberal, man.” Cruz tweeted the 60-second radio ad Tuesday night, shortly after the two advanced to a November matchup. The ad says O’Rourke “wants to take our guns” and calls him “liberal Robert,” referring to his given first name, and says he “changed his name to Beto.” Cruz also uses a nickname for his given name, Rafael Edward Cruz.
Never miss a local story.
U.S. Representative: The packed Republican primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Joe Barton is headed to a runoff. None of the 11 candidates won a majority Tuesday, prompting a second round of voting May 22. The best known is Ronald Wright, an ex-Barton aide who was a county tax assessor-collector who added “In God We Trust” to tax bills and payment envelopes. Also advancing Tuesday was ex-Navy combat pilot Jake Ellzey. Barton is leaving after almost 30 years in Congress following the appearance online of a nude photo of him.
Governor: Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston investor Andrew White, son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, advanced to a May 22 runoff from a field of nine largely unknown Democratic primary candidates in their lonshot bid to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. After sailing to victory against little-known challengers, Abbott struck a cautious tone for his party. “We cannot afford to take Texas for granted,” said the incumbent. “This is a fight for our future and it begins now.”
Attorney General: Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has clinched his party’s nomination for re-election after running unopposed despite being indicted on felony securities fraud charges. Despite that negative attention, Paxton wasn’t challenged in the Republican primary – even as other top members of his party were.
Texas State Senate: Sen. Van Taylor, 45, a state lawmaker since 2010, has won the Republican nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, one of eight Texas congressmen not seeking re-election this year. Taylor is a businessman and former Marine and Iraq War veteran. He has been endorsed for Congress by Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Land Commissioner: In 2014, George P. Bush became the only member of his political family to win in his first election try. On Tuesday, Bush drew an unlikely challenger in Jerry Patterson, who preceded him as land commissioner. But Bush was backed by Trump and comfortably defeated his opponent.
Comments