May 06, 2017 8:29 PM

Fort Worth area final unofficial election results

Star-Telegram

Fort Worth area

Azle school district

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Clay Doyle

250

Robert Seals

128

 

City of Blue Mound

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Linda Copeland

47

Linda Boyles Watson

44

 

City of Burleson

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Ken Shetter (i)

1,995

John Garrison

216

Katherine Reading

1,183

 

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Rick Green (i)

1,769

Robert Boot

341

Roman Pscheidt

131

KJ Topinka

115

Brooke Wilson

813

 

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Todd Hulsey

1,304

Shannan Sutter

580

Pam Grant Tatum

1,168

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Ronnie Johnson (i)

1,821

Jason Morse

1,289

 

Burleson school district

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Ryan Richardson (i)

2,103

Jerry Duncan

1,177

 

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Andy Pickens (i)

1,610

Shane O’Rourke

638

Shelley Grant

1,201

 

Proposition (bond election)

 

Results

Total

For

2,301

Against

1,722

 

Proposition (property tax ratification)

 

Results

Total

For

2,214

Against

1,791

Crowley school district

Place 1

 

Results

Total

Nedra Robinson

1,182

Emily Quillen

794

Willie Pippen

344

Lizdelia Pinon

288

 

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Sandie Isaacs

278

Stacy M. Burrell

464

LaTonya

Woodson-Mayfield

998

Sophia Hughes

259

Todd Treat

600

 

City of Everman

Proposition (street maintenance tax)

 

Results

Total

For

45

Against

9

City of Forest Hill

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Gerald Joubert

486

Lyndia Thomas

489

 

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Beckie Duncan Hayes

492

Ozell Birks

468

 

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Eric Robinson

472

Clara Faulkner

482

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Stephanie Boardingham

593

Lurdes Murillo

369

Forest Hill Library District

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Jimmie L. Sanders

616

Darryl Givens

260

City of Fort Worth

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Betsy Price (i)

23,217

Christopher Nettles

9,819

 

District 2

 

Results

Total

Carlos Flores

1,277

Steve Thornton

1,050

Jennifer Trevino

532

Tony Perez

56

 

District 3

 

Results

Total

W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman (i)

3,674

Brian Byrd

4,358

 

District 4

 

Results

Total

Cary Moon (i)

2,323

Max Striker

728

 

District 5

 

Results

Total

Gyna Bivens (i)

2,582

Bob Willoughby (write-in)

112

 

District 6

 

Results

Total

Jungus Jordan (i)

2,795

Roderick Smith

624

Nicholas St. John

539

Paul Hicks

484

 

District 7

 

Results

Total

Dennis Shingleton (i)

2,791

Michael Matos

971

 

District 8

 

Results

Total

Kelly Allen Gray (i)

1,914

Kevin “KL” Johnson

758

Johnnie Sanders (write-in)

13

 

District 9

 

Results

Total

Ann Zadeh (i)

3,159

John Fitzgerald

1,603

Fort Worth school district

District 4

 

Results

Total

T.A. Sims (i)

1,469

Johnny Cook-Muhammad

624

 

District 7

 

Results

Total

Norman Robbins (i)

1,642

Michael Ryan

1,470

 

District 8

 

Results

Total

Jason Brown

851

Anael Luebanos

1,189

 

District 9

 

Results

Total

Ashley Paz (i)

1,374

Pilar Candia

980

Northwest school district

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Taylor Harrington

247

Tammy Sutherland Eck

334

Jennifer Zazula

168

Mathew Hooper

182

Steve Sprowels

433

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Carissa Barrett

626

Lillian Rauch

583

 

Proposition (facilities bonds)

 

Results

Total

For

998

Against

632

 

City of Saginaw

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Valerie Tankersley

228

Sheri Adams

244

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Coy Johnson

208

Mary Copeland

256

 

Proposition (crime control and prevention)

 

Results

Total

For

391

Against

69

City of Samson Park

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Jim Barnett

112

Clint Nelson

55

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Dale Blackwood

62

Crystal Harris

98

 

Proposition (street maintenance tax)

 

Results

Total

For

125

Against

31

Tarrant County College board

District 3

 

Results

Total

Diane Patrick (i)

7,881

Sean Hayward

3,737

Tarrant Regional Water District board

 

Results

Total

Mary Kelleher (i)

9,608

Jack Stevens (i)

14,846

Andra Beatty

7,514

James Hill

15,482

Leah King

18,958

City of Westworth Village

Place 1

 

Results

Total

Carlos Zavala

117

Nyles Nielsen (write-in)

35

 

Proposition (community center)

 

Results

Total

For

82

Against

109

White Settlement school district

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Connie Casarez

253

Melissa Brown

775

 

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Halisen DeMann

218

John Bradley

891

 

