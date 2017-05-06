Fort Worth area final unofficial election results

Fort Worth area
Azle school district
Place 2
Results
Total
Clay Doyle
250
Robert Seals
128
City of Blue Mound
Place 2
Results
Total
Linda Copeland
47
Linda Boyles Watson
44
City of Burleson
Mayor
Results
Total
Ken Shetter (i)
1,995
John Garrison
216
Katherine Reading
1,183
Place 2
Results
Total
Rick Green (i)
1,769
Robert Boot
341
Roman Pscheidt
131
KJ Topinka
115
Brooke Wilson
813
Place 4
Results
Total
Todd Hulsey
1,304
Shannan Sutter
580
Pam Grant Tatum
1,168
Place 6
Results
Total
Ronnie Johnson (i)
1,821
Jason Morse
1,289
Burleson school district
Place 3
Results
Total
Ryan Richardson (i)
2,103
Jerry Duncan
1,177
Place 4
Results
Total
Andy Pickens (i)
1,610
Shane O’Rourke
638
Shelley Grant
1,201
Proposition (bond election)
Results
Total
For
2,301
Against
1,722
Proposition (property tax ratification)
Results
Total
For
2,214
Against
1,791
Crowley school district
Place 1
Results
Total
Nedra Robinson
1,182
Emily Quillen
794
Willie Pippen
344
Lizdelia Pinon
288
Place 2
Results
Total
Sandie Isaacs
278
Stacy M. Burrell
464
LaTonya
Woodson-Mayfield
998
Sophia Hughes
259
Todd Treat
600
City of Everman
Proposition (street maintenance tax)
Results
Total
For
45
Against
9
City of Forest Hill
Mayor
Results
Total
Gerald Joubert
486
Lyndia Thomas
489
Place 4
Results
Total
Beckie Duncan Hayes
492
Ozell Birks
468
Place 5
Results
Total
Eric Robinson
472
Clara Faulkner
482
Place 6
Results
Total
Stephanie Boardingham
593
Lurdes Murillo
369
Forest Hill Library District
Place 3
Results
Total
Jimmie L. Sanders
616
Darryl Givens
260
City of Fort Worth
Mayor
Results
Total
Betsy Price (i)
23,217
Christopher Nettles
9,819
District 2
Results
Total
Carlos Flores
1,277
Steve Thornton
1,050
Jennifer Trevino
532
Tony Perez
56
District 3
Results
Total
W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman (i)
3,674
Brian Byrd
4,358
District 4
Results
Total
Cary Moon (i)
2,323
Max Striker
728
District 5
Results
Total
Gyna Bivens (i)
2,582
Bob Willoughby (write-in)
112
District 6
Results
Total
Jungus Jordan (i)
2,795
Roderick Smith
624
Nicholas St. John
539
Paul Hicks
484
District 7
Results
Total
Dennis Shingleton (i)
2,791
Michael Matos
971
District 8
Results
Total
Kelly Allen Gray (i)
1,914
Kevin “KL” Johnson
758
Johnnie Sanders (write-in)
13
District 9
Results
Total
Ann Zadeh (i)
3,159
John Fitzgerald
1,603
Fort Worth school district
District 4
Results
Total
T.A. Sims (i)
1,469
Johnny Cook-Muhammad
624
District 7
Results
Total
Norman Robbins (i)
1,642
Michael Ryan
1,470
District 8
Results
Total
Jason Brown
851
Anael Luebanos
1,189
District 9
Results
Total
Ashley Paz (i)
1,374
Pilar Candia
980
Northwest school district
Place 5
Results
Total
Taylor Harrington
247
Tammy Sutherland Eck
334
Jennifer Zazula
168
Mathew Hooper
182
Steve Sprowels
433
Place 6
Results
Total
Carissa Barrett
626
Lillian Rauch
583
Proposition (facilities bonds)
Results
Total
For
998
Against
632
City of Saginaw
Place 4
Results
Total
Valerie Tankersley
228
Sheri Adams
244
Place 6
Results
Total
Coy Johnson
208
Mary Copeland
256
Proposition (crime control and prevention)
Results
Total
For
391
Against
69
City of Samson Park
Place 3
Results
Total
Jim Barnett
112
Clint Nelson
55
Place 5
Results
Total
Dale Blackwood
62
Crystal Harris
98
Proposition (street maintenance tax)
Results
Total
For
125
Against
31
Tarrant County College board
District 3
Results
Total
Diane Patrick (i)
7,881
Sean Hayward
3,737
Tarrant Regional Water District board
Results
Total
Mary Kelleher (i)
9,608
Jack Stevens (i)
14,846
Andra Beatty
7,514
James Hill
15,482
Leah King
18,958
City of Westworth Village
Place 1
Results
Total
Carlos Zavala
117
Nyles Nielsen (write-in)
35
Proposition (community center)
Results
Total
For
82
Against
109
White Settlement school district
Place 6
Results
Total
Connie Casarez
253
Melissa Brown
775
Place 7
Results
Total
Halisen DeMann
218
John Bradley
891
Comments