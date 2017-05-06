Elections

Arlington area election early voting results

Arlington area

City of Arlington

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Jeff Williams (i)

9,085

Chris “Dobi” Dobson

3,623

 

District 3

 

Results

Total

Marvin Sutton

714

Roxanne Thalman

595

Blerim Elmazi

85

Pablo R. Frias

210

 

District 4

 

Results

Total

Kathryn Wilemon (i)

2,632

Teresa Rushing

1,181

 

District 5

 

Results

Total

Lana Wolff (i)

720

Matthew Powers

291

Dakota Loupe

515

 

At-large District 8

 

Results

Total

Michael Glaspie (i)

9,846

Ghulam Sumdani

1,930

 

Proposition 1 (senior center)

 

Results

Total

For

8,970

Against

4,051

 

Proposition 2 (firefighter civil service)

 

Results

Total

For

7,070

Against

6,128

 

Arlington school district

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Bowie Hogg (i)

5,675

Hunter Crow

3,659

 

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Kecia Mays (i)

5,591

Benita Shepherd

3,421

 

City of Dalworthington Gardens

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Cathy Stein

160

Bob Harvey

48

 

Proposition 1

 

Results

Total

For

168

Against

38

Proposition 2

 

Results

Total

For

134

Against

70

 

City of Grand Prairie

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Jeff Copeland

397

Kevin Toth

133

Aurelio Castillo

180

Wayne Ellis

93

 

Proposition (street maintenance tax)

 

Results

Total

For

730

Against

152

 

City of Kennedale

Place 1

 

Results

Total

Charles Overstreet (i)

305

Rockie Gilley

528

 

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Mike Walker (i)

351

Sandra Lee

485

 

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Frank Fernandez (i)

278

Jan Joplin

531

Perry Clementi

30

 

City of Mansfield

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Mike Leyman

1,031

Skyler Leon

264

Wayne “Trey” McCreary III

243

Terry Moore

1,003

 

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Larry Broseh (i)

1,267

Emery Betts

802

Esthela Hernandez

501

 

Mansfield school district

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Jessica Camacho

708

Breton Hawkins

472

William Carl Lindstrom

194

Scott Marburger

450

Houston Mitchell

370

Joshua Spare

551

Darrell Sneed

1,930

Troy Washington

317

Samer Yacoub

95

 

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Courtney Lackey Wilson (i)

3,537

Kevin Robedee

1,213

 

Proposition (facilities bonds)

 

Results

Total

For

3,738

Against

1,842

 

Town of Pantego

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Don Surratt (i)

57

Charles Price

30

 

Proposition (street maintenance tax)

 

Results

Total

For

82

Against

6

 

