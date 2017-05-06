Arlington area election early voting results

Arlington area
City of Arlington
Mayor
Results
Total
Jeff Williams (i)
9,085
Chris “Dobi” Dobson
3,623
District 3
Results
Total
Marvin Sutton
714
Roxanne Thalman
595
Blerim Elmazi
85
Pablo R. Frias
210
District 4
Results
Total
Kathryn Wilemon (i)
2,632
Teresa Rushing
1,181
District 5
Results
Total
Lana Wolff (i)
720
Matthew Powers
291
Dakota Loupe
515
At-large District 8
Results
Total
Michael Glaspie (i)
9,846
Ghulam Sumdani
1,930
Proposition 1 (senior center)
Results
Total
For
8,970
Against
4,051
Proposition 2 (firefighter civil service)
Results
Total
For
7,070
Against
6,128
Arlington school district
Place 6
Results
Total
Bowie Hogg (i)
5,675
Hunter Crow
3,659
Place 7
Results
Total
Kecia Mays (i)
5,591
Benita Shepherd
3,421
City of Dalworthington Gardens
Place 3
Results
Total
Cathy Stein
160
Bob Harvey
48
Proposition 1
Results
Total
For
168
Against
38
Proposition 2
Results
Total
For
134
Against
70
City of Grand Prairie
Place 7
Results
Total
Jeff Copeland
397
Kevin Toth
133
Aurelio Castillo
180
Wayne Ellis
93
Proposition (street maintenance tax)
Results
Total
For
730
Against
152
City of Kennedale
Place 1
Results
Total
Charles Overstreet (i)
305
Rockie Gilley
528
Place 3
Results
Total
Mike Walker (i)
351
Sandra Lee
485
Place 5
Results
Total
Frank Fernandez (i)
278
Jan Joplin
531
Perry Clementi
30
City of Mansfield
Place 6
Results
Total
Mike Leyman
1,031
Skyler Leon
264
Wayne “Trey” McCreary III
243
Terry Moore
1,003
Place 7
Results
Total
Larry Broseh (i)
1,267
Emery Betts
802
Esthela Hernandez
501
Mansfield school district
Place 6
Results
Total
Jessica Camacho
708
Breton Hawkins
472
William Carl Lindstrom
194
Scott Marburger
450
Houston Mitchell
370
Joshua Spare
551
Darrell Sneed
1,930
Troy Washington
317
Samer Yacoub
95
Place 7
Results
Total
Courtney Lackey Wilson (i)
3,537
Kevin Robedee
1,213
Proposition (facilities bonds)
Results
Total
For
3,738
Against
1,842
Town of Pantego
Place 5
Results
Total
Don Surratt (i)
57
Charles Price
30
Proposition (street maintenance tax)
Results
Total
For
82
Against
6
Comments