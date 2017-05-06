Northeast Tarrant county election early voting results

Northeast Tarrant
City of Bedford
Place 4
Results
Total
Michael Boyter (i)
1,154
Charles Wayne Tyson
289
Place 6
Results
Total
Lisa Roberson
508
Roger Fisher (i)
961
Place 3 (unexpired term)
Results
Total
Amy Sabol
1,003
Oliver Kite
127
Jeannette Cook
346
Birdville school district
Place 2
Results
Total
Marty Hoag
245
R. Greg Bell
581
Kelvin Dilks
865
Carroll school district
Proposition (facilities bonds)
Results
Total
For
1,766
Against
925
City of Colleyville
Place 3
Results
Total
Jon Bullock
1,049
Kathy Wheat
1,215
Place 4
Results
Total
Chad La Prelle
371
Mike Sexton
740
George Dodson
1,155
City of Euless
Mayor
Results
Total
Linda Martin (i)
1,624
Tupou Helu Uhatafe
277
Place 2
Results
Total
Jeremy Tompkins (i)
1,192
Vera Layton
44
Salman Bhojani
884
City of Flower Mound
Place 1
Results
Total
Prabu Jaganatan
xx,xxx
Jason Webb
XyXyX
Cathy Strathmann
XyXyX
Place 3
Results
Total
Sandeep Sharma
xx,xxx
Kevin Bryant
XyXyX
Place 5
Results
Total
Itamar Gelbman
xx,xxx
Claudio Forest
XyXyX
City of Grapevine
Place 5
Results
Total
Christ Coy (i)
1,028
Debi Meek
682
Place 6
Results
Total
Duff O’Dell (i)
1,225
Cory Huddleston
487
Grapevine-Colleyville school district
Place 5
Results
Total
Julie Lawrence
1,606
Jesse G. Rodriguez
1,811
City of Haltom City
Place 2
Results
Total
Brent Weast
254
Walter Grow
373
Place 6 (unexpired term)
Results
Total
Carolina De Leon
33
Linda “Lin” Thompson
221
Ricky Brown
234
Troy Dunn
78
Willis O’dell
122
City of Keller
Mayor
Results
Total
Pat McGrail
1,124
Kris Jara
30
Rick Barnes
1,071
Place 6
Results
Total
Tag Green
977
Mitch Holmes
744
Brenden Leavitt
123
Ryan Martin
251
Keller school district
Place 4
Results
Total
Peiman Montazeri
760
Chris Roof
2,403
Place 5
Results
Total
Frank Arban
382
Sherry Simon
536
Beverly Dixon
1,951
Candy Bruton
444
Lewisville school district
Place 6
Results
Total
Peter Rabner
xx,xxx
Jon Hanna
XyXyX
Kristi Hassett
XyXyX
Eric Parker
XyXyX
Place 7
Results
Total
Sandra N. Weinstein
xx,xxx
Shari A. Chambers
XyXyX
Colleen Shaw
XyXyX
Tracy Scott Miller
XyXyX
Proposition (facilities bonds)
Results
Total
For
xx,xxx
Against
XyXyX
City of Roanoke
Ward 1
Results
Total
Holly Gray-McPherson (i)
xxxx
Chad Jacobson
XyXyX
Ward 3
Results
Total
Steve Heath (i)
xx,xxx
Christopher Ruten
XyXyX
Town of Trophy Club
Place 1
Results
Total
Alicia L. Fleury
11
Chad Reithmeier
3
Place 2
Results
Total
Starr Vuchetich
0
Eric Jensen
14
Trophy Club MUD 1
Proposition (system improvement bonds)
Results
Total
For
2
Against
16
City of Watauga
Mayor
Results
Total
Hector Garcia
222
Robert Davis
81
Patrick Shelbourne
82
Place 3
Results
Total
Albert Cardenas
143
Lee Griffin
209
Place 4
Results
Total
James Wright
141
Joanne Hinton
116
Phillip Jennings
94
Place 5
Results
Total
Sandra Bush
194
Melva Clark
162
Westlake
At-large
Results
Total
Sean Kilbride
25
Carol Langdon (i)
178
Rick Rennhack (i)
163
Wayne Stoltenberg (i)
162
Comments