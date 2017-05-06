Northeast Tarrant county election early voting results

Elections

Northeast Tarrant

City of Bedford

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Michael Boyter (i)

1,154

Charles Wayne Tyson

289

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Lisa Roberson

508

Roger Fisher (i)

961

Place 3 (unexpired term)

 

Results

Total

Amy Sabol

1,003

Oliver Kite

127

Jeannette Cook

346

Birdville school district

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Marty Hoag

245

R. Greg Bell

581

Kelvin Dilks

865

 

Carroll school district

Proposition (facilities bonds)

 

Results

Total

For

1,766

Against

925

 

City of Colleyville

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Jon Bullock

1,049

Kathy Wheat

1,215

 

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Chad La Prelle

371

Mike Sexton

740

George Dodson

1,155

City of Euless

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Linda Martin (i)

1,624

Tupou Helu Uhatafe

277

 

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Jeremy Tompkins (i)

1,192

Vera Layton

44

Salman Bhojani

884

City of Flower Mound

Place 1

 

Results

Total

Prabu Jaganatan

xx,xxx

Jason Webb

XyXyX

Cathy Strathmann

XyXyX

 

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Sandeep Sharma

xx,xxx

Kevin Bryant

XyXyX

 

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Itamar Gelbman

xx,xxx

Claudio Forest

XyXyX

City of Grapevine

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Christ Coy (i)

1,028

Debi Meek

682

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Duff O’Dell (i)

1,225

Cory Huddleston

487

Grapevine-Colleyville school district

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Julie Lawrence

1,606

Jesse G. Rodriguez

1,811

City of Haltom City

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Brent Weast

254

Walter Grow

373

 

Place 6 (unexpired term)

 

Results

Total

Carolina De Leon

33

Linda “Lin” Thompson

221

Ricky Brown

234

Troy Dunn

78

Willis O’dell

122

 

City of Keller

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Pat McGrail

1,124

Kris Jara

30

Rick Barnes

1,071

 

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Tag Green

977

Mitch Holmes

744

Brenden Leavitt

123

Ryan Martin

251

Keller school district

Place 4

 

Results

Total

Peiman Montazeri

760

Chris Roof

2,403

 

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Frank Arban

382

Sherry Simon

536

Beverly Dixon

1,951

Candy Bruton

444

Lewisville school district

Place 6

 

Results

Total

Peter Rabner

xx,xxx

Jon Hanna

XyXyX

Kristi Hassett

XyXyX

Eric Parker

XyXyX

 

Place 7

 

Results

Total

Sandra N. Weinstein

xx,xxx

Shari A. Chambers

XyXyX

Colleen Shaw

XyXyX

Tracy Scott Miller

XyXyX

 

Proposition (facilities bonds)

 

Results

Total

For

xx,xxx

Against

XyXyX

City of Roanoke

Ward 1

 

Results

Total

Holly Gray-McPherson (i)

xxxx

Chad Jacobson

XyXyX

 

Ward 3

 

Results

Total

Steve Heath (i)

xx,xxx

Christopher Ruten

XyXyX

Town of Trophy Club

Place 1

 

Results

Total

Alicia L. Fleury

11

Chad Reithmeier

3

 

Place 2

 

Results

Total

Starr Vuchetich

0

Eric Jensen

14

Trophy Club MUD 1

Proposition (system improvement bonds)

 

Results

Total

For

2

Against

16

City of Watauga

Mayor

 

Results

Total

Hector Garcia

222

Robert Davis

81

Patrick Shelbourne

82

 

Place 3

 

Results

Total

Albert Cardenas

143

Lee Griffin

209

 

Place 4

 

Results

Total

James Wright

141

Joanne Hinton

116

Phillip Jennings

94

 

Place 5

 

Results

Total

Sandra Bush

194

Melva Clark

162

Westlake

At-large

 

Results

Total

Sean Kilbride

25

Carol Langdon (i)

178

Rick Rennhack (i)

163

Wayne Stoltenberg (i)

162

