Nearly 50,000 Tarrant County voters cast early ballots for Saturday’s local election

Nearly 50,000 early voters — more than the entire number who turned out for last year’s local election — cast ballots for Saturday’s election.
That likely will push overall turnout to above average by the end of election day, when polls are open for the last time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We may be looking at a 9 or 10 percent turnout this year,” said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator. “That’s low compared to the turnout for a gubernatorial or presidential election.
“But it’s good for a municipal election.”
By the end of early voting Tuesday night, 48,479 Tarrant County voters had cast early ballots in person.
In comparison, 21,723 early voters and 46,459 voters overall cast ballots in Tarrant County last May, Tarrant County election results show.
In May 2015, 44,132 early voters and 84,204 voters overall cast ballots, local records show.
This year, a number of races are on the local ballot, including mayoral and city council races in 28 cities and municipalities — including Fort Worth and Arlington — as well as trustees in 12 school districts.
Also on the ballot are races for the Tarrant County College board, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District, as well as issues such as the firefighters civil service proposition in Arlington.
There also are bond proposals including $275 million to build and improve school facilities in Mansfield, $45 million for a senior center in Arlington and $4 million for roads in Dalworthington Gardens.
Early voting this year drew a crowd of voters between 2,000 and 5,600 each day until the last two days.
Then on Monday, 6,882 people voted early. On Tuesday, the last day of early voting, 11,206 people cast their ballots.
Reminders
Election officials reminded voters to double-check their Election Day polling sites before heading out, to make sure they haven’t changed.
They also said voters still need to bring required ID to the polls, despite various court rulings that the state’s voter ID law was designed to discriminate against minorities.
Among the accepted IDs: a Texas driver’s license, a DPS-issued personal ID card, an election identification certificate, a License to Carry, a U.S. military identification card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo or a U.S. passport.
Anyone who doesn’t have an ID may bring a valid voter-registration certificate, original birth certificate, bank statement or current utility bill and fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Sample ballots may be found at access.tarrantcounty.com.
For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Administration at 817-831-8683.
