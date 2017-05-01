Early Texas voters: Last chance to cast ballots Tuesday

Early voters have one last chance to head to the polls for Saturday’s local election.
Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. After that, votes may still be cast on Election Day.
The number of early voters was growing Monday. By midafternoon, more than 34,000 Tarrant County voters had headed to the polls early.
“Generally, on the last day or two of early voting, there’s an increase in voters,” said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator. “People are realizing their time is running out to vote early.”
Last May, 21,723 Tarrant County voters cast ballots early and 46,459 cast ballots overall, election results show.
Among the hottest local races: mayoral and city council races in 28 cities and municipalities — including Fort Worth and Arlington — and trustees in 12 school districts.
Also on the ballot are races for the Tarrant County College board, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District, as well as issues including the firefighters civil service proposition in Arlington.
And there are bond proposals, including $275 million to build and improve school facilities in Mansfield, $45 million for a senior center in Arlington and $4 million for roads in Dalworthington Gardens.
Main complaint
The only significant local election problem reported so far came over the weekend, when a Fort Worth City Council candidate reported that someone went to vote for him and didn’t see his name on the ballot.
Vickers said election officials checked the ballot styles in that district and verified that the candidate’s name was on every one.
“Either the voter overlooked it or didn’t live in his district,” Vickers said. “It’s not an uncommon call. We get it every year.”
Reminders
Election officials remind voters to bring required photo ID to the polls.
Sample ballots and early voting locations are online at access.tarrantcounty.com.
For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Administration at 817-831-8683.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Early voting locations
Tarrant County Elections Administration, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, is the main early-voting site. Emergency and limited ballots are available there.
Other sites:
▪ All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 N.W. 20th St.
▪ Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.
▪ Asia Times Square II, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
▪ Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive
▪ Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave.
▪ B.J. Clark Annex, Room 4, 603 Southeast Parkway, Azle
▪ Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
▪ Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
▪ Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.
▪ Crowley school district administration building, 512 Peach St.
▪ Danny Jones Middle School, 4500 E. Broad St., Mansfield
▪ Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 N.E. 35th St., Fort Worth
▪ Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
▪ East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
▪ Euless Public Library, 201 N. Ector Drive
▪ Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
▪ Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St.
▪ The Rec of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
▪ Griffin Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
▪ Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Lane
▪ Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth
▪ Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St.
▪ J.L. Boren Elementary, 1401 Country Club Drive, Mansfield
▪ JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.
▪ John M. Tidwell Middle School, 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road, Roanoke
▪ Kay Granger Elementary School, 12771 Saratoga Springs Circle, Keller
▪ Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
▪ Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.
▪ Lake Park Operations Center, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie
▪ Longhorn Activity Center, 5350 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth
▪ Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane
▪ Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.
▪ North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave.
▪ Richland Hills Public Library, 6724 Rena Drive
▪ River Oaks City Hall, 4900 River Oaks Blvd.
▪ Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth
▪ Sansom Park City Hall, 5705 Azle Ave.
▪ Sendera Ranch Elementary School, 1216 Diamond Back Lane, Haslet
▪ Solana Office Complex Westlake Town Offices Building 4, Suite 4202, Second floor, 1301 Solana Blvd., Westlake
▪ Sonny and Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth
▪ Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.
▪ South Service Center, 1100 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
▪ Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
▪ Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.
▪ Summit High School Performing Arts Center, 1071 W. Turner Warnell Road, Arlington
▪ Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB-C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
▪ Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.
▪ Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road
▪ White Settlement school district administration building, 401 S. Cherry Lane
▪ Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
Source: Tarrant County Elections Office
