Early voting for May 6 election ends Tuesday

If you haven’t already cast your vote in the May 6 local election, there’s still time.
Early voting runs through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
After that, voters have one last chance to weigh in — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We always encourage folks to get out and vote,” said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator. “These [local] elections don’t get as much attention as gubernatorial and presidential elections.
“But these elections are just as important, if not more important, than other elections.”
Last May, 21,723 Tarrant County voters cast ballots early and 46,459 cast ballots overall, election results show.
Vickers believes turnout will be similar this election, with about 6 percent of voters heading to the polls.
Among the hottest races: mayoral and city council races in 28 cities and municipalities — including Fort Worth and Arlington — and trustees in 12 school districts.
Also on the ballot are races for the Tarrant County College board, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District, as well as issues such as the firefighters civil service proposition in Arlington.
And there are bond proposals such as $275 million to build and improve school facilities in Mansfield, $45 million for a senior center in Arlington and $4 million for roads in Dalworthington Gardens.
Double check
Few problems have been reported since early voting started Monday, election officials report.
“We are seeing a pretty typical May election,” Vickers said.
Election officials suggest that voters double-check their polling sites at access.tarrantcounty.com/elections because they can change from election to election.
Polling places that appear to be drawing the largest crowds include Southlake Town Hall, the Junior League of Arlington’s Center for Community Service and the Arlington South Service Center.
“Vote early if you can, to avoid lines on election day,” Vickers said.
New ballots
In Tarrant County, this is the first election where ballots are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Tarrant County has long provided the ballots in English and Spanish.
But the U.S. Census Bureau last year announced that Tarrant County was among the 263 communities that needed to provide ballots in other languages as well.
Just two Texas counties — Tarrant and Harris — were listed as needing to have ballots in Vietnamese. Harris County also needed to have them in Chinese and Taiwanese, according to the Federal Register Notice.
And in addition to providing documents in Spanish, two other Texas counties, El Paso and Maverick, now must provide language assistance for American Indian voters.
Bring your ID
Election officials are asking voters to bring required ID to the polls, despite various court rulings that the state’s voter ID law was designed to discriminate against minorities.
Among the accepted IDs: a Texas driver’s license, a DPS-issued personal ID card, an election identification certificate, a License to Carry, a U.S. military identification card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo or a U.S. passport.
“Make sure you have a photo ID with you,” Vickers said.
Anyone who doesn’t have an ID may bring a valid voter-registration certificate, original birth certificate, bank statement or current utility bill and fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Sample ballots may be found at access.tarrantcounty.com.
For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Administration at 817-831-8683.
Early voting locations
Tarrant County Elections Administration, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, is the main early-voting site. Emergency and limited ballots are available there.
Other sites:
▪ All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 NW 20th St.
▪ Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.
▪ Asia Times Square II, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
▪ Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive
▪ Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave.
▪ B.J. Clark Annex, Room 4, 603 Southeast Parkway, Azle
▪ Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
▪ Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
▪ Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.
▪ Crowley school district administration building, 512 Peach St.
▪ Danny Jones Middle School, 4500 E. Broad St., Mansfield
▪ Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 N.E. 35th St., Fort Worth
▪ Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
▪ East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
▪ Euless Public Library, 201 N. Ector Drive
▪ Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
▪ Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St.
▪ The Rec of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
▪ Griffin Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
▪ Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Lane
▪ Handley-Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth
▪ Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammill St.
▪ J.L. Boren Elementary, 1401 Country Club Drive, Mansfield
▪ JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.
▪ John M. Tidwell Middle School, 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road, Roanoke
▪ Kay Granger Elementary School, 12771 Saratoga Springs Circle, Keller
▪ Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
▪ Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.
▪ Lake Park Operations Center, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie
▪ Longhorn Activity Center, 5350 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth
▪ Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane
▪ Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.
▪ North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave.
▪ Richland Hills Public Library, 6724 Rena Drive
▪ River Oaks City Hall, 4900 River Oaks Blvd.
▪ Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth
▪ Sansom Park City Hall, 5705 Azle Ave.
▪ Sendera Ranch Elementary School, 1216 Diamond Back Lane, Haslet
▪ Solana Office Complex Westlake Town Offices Building 4, Suite 4202, Second floor, 1301 Solana Blvd., Westlake
▪ Sonny and Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth
▪ Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.
▪ South Service Center, 1100 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
▪ Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
▪ Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.
▪ Summit High School Performing Arts Center, 1071 W. Turner Warnell Road, Arlington
▪ Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB-C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
▪ Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.
▪ Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road
▪ White Settlement school district administration building, 401 South Cherry Lane
▪ Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
