Tarrant County needs bilingual workers for Election Day

The Tarrant County Elections Office still needs workers — particularly bilingual workers — for Election Day, May 6.
That’s why local election officials are holding a job fair this Saturday for potential workers to fill out applications and learn more about the job.
The fair will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the new technology center at the Tarrant County College South Campus, 5301 Campus Drive.
Particularly in demand are those who speak both English and Vietnamese, or both English and Spanish, said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator.
For information on working Election Day, contact Elida Hernandez at 817-759-7809.
For information on working during early voting, which runs through May 2, contact Donna McClung at 817-831-6161.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Election information
Early voting runs through May 2. After that, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 6.
Sample ballots may be found online at access.tarrantcounty.com.
For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.
