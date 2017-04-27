Early voting runs through May 2. Polls also are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Saturday, May 6.
Early voting runs through May 2. Polls also are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Saturday, May 6. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram
Early voting runs through May 2. Polls also are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Saturday, May 6. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram

Elections

Tarrant County needs bilingual workers for Election Day

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

April 27, 2017 1:15 PM

The Tarrant County Elections Office still needs workers — particularly bilingual workers — for Election Day, May 6.

That’s why local election officials are holding a job fair this Saturday for potential workers to fill out applications and learn more about the job.

The fair will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the new technology center at the Tarrant County College South Campus, 5301 Campus Drive.

Particularly in demand are those who speak both English and Vietnamese, or both English and Spanish, said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator.

For information on working Election Day, contact Elida Hernandez at 817-759-7809.

For information on working during early voting, which runs through May 2, contact Donna McClung at 817-831-6161.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Election information

Early voting runs through May 2. After that, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 6.

Sample ballots may be found online at access.tarrantcounty.com.

For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind 1:47

Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind
Texas delegate on Cruz: 'It was like a middle finger to the convention' 1:13

Texas delegate on Cruz: 'It was like a middle finger to the convention'
Trump is officially the GOP nominee for president 3:04

Trump is officially the GOP nominee for president

View More Video