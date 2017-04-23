Euless council candidates

Mayor
Linda Martin
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired
Campaign phone number and/or email address: linda@lindamartinforeuless.com
Campaign website: LindaMartinforEuless.com
Education background, including all degrees:
I was schooled in Burbank, California, and furthered my education at Glendale College and Long Beach College majoring in liberal arts.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
• Euless Citizens Police and Fire Academy Alumni Associations Member
• HEB Teen Court Liaison
• HEB Economic Development Foundation (Past President)
• Euless Development Corporation Chair
• HEB Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
• Northeast Leadership Forum Member
• Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Board of Directors
• Liaison to a number of City Council appointed Boards and Commissions.
Offices you have sought and/or held before:
2004-2014 Euless City Councilmember
2014-2017 Euless Mayor
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Water: Texans will always face challenges with our most precious resource. For several years we have been using reclaimed water for irrigation of our largest recreational areas at the Parks at Texas Star, Softball World, and Texas Star Golf Course. In addition, the City of Euless is building a reclaimed waterline along Bear Creek Parkway to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes for many of the multi-family complexes. This has resulted in substantial conservation of potable water in a responsible manner.
Growth: With a rapidly developing City, we will continue to budget very conservatively and carefully manage the growth and resources we have. Euless has maintained or lowered our tax rate every year for the last 23 years. We are pleased that while property valuations are rising we realize a stable tax rate helps homeowners with the increases.
Completion of SH183: The Main Street bridge was demolished in June 2016 leaving many of our small, local businesses struggling. We will continue working with them through this most difficult time. With the completion of the freeway construction we will be able to further focus on revitalization of aging areas of Euless
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to continue effectively managing our growth throughout the City. Careful planning and preparation is essential. Not only is Glade Parks still developing, Founders Parc is well underway with new homes and new retail. As a part of a visionary Council we will continue to make sound policies to ensure we accommodate future needs. Many of the issues need to be worked on a regional basis. I will continue to remain active with various groups and city leaders throughout the Metroplex.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Experience does count! I have been a public servant for Euless since 2004. We have experienced great times as well as extremely difficult financial times during the economic downturn around 2009/10. With a cohesive Council and great City staff we have managed to keep the same high level of service to our citizens throughout the years without raising their property tax rate. I had the benefit of working with and learning from Mayor Saleh who led us for over 20 years. My goal continues to keep us on our same path as being Fab-Euless.
Tupou Helu Uhatafe
Age: 51
Occupation: Business Owner
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Phone 682 241 7541 Email heluforeulesstx@gmail.com
Campaign website: www.heluforeulesstx.wixsite.com/election
Education background, including all degrees: Mansfield Business School, Fort Worth Texas
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: 1st Time Involvment in Local City Office,although I never work for the City of Euless, I have been volunteering & helping with my community in Professionally Life Coaching and Business Coaching.Licensing Business Owners, for the Euless Citizens,Filing Pro Se Cold Cases,Divorce Cases,as a Professional Consultant, for those who does not speak or wirte english well,does not have funds for Attorney etc..I also volunteering for my Euless Community and other Community Services Works.I am a Sunday School Teacher and I am strongly involved with my 1st Euless United Methodist Church.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1.City of Euless is spending Taxpayers money on unprofitable investments and projects,I will propose new Bill to cut wasteful spending of Taxpayers Money 2.City of Euless is giving its empoyees credit cards,I will cut the authorization for City Employees to use Credit Card,its tazpayers money they playing with. 3.There is no Hospital or better clinic in Euless,I will attract income revenue to the city of Euless and build our 1st Euless Hospital,there are too many lives taken in the necklegence and staff infections Happening in HEB Hospital its time for Euless to take the Lead in Healthcare.4.I will bring Wall Mart and big Corporation to Euless attracting more jobs for our Community.5.I will build a Performing Arts Center for Euless Children and Family to enjoy musical play and entertainment music etc..6.I will bring in Expo and Festival to attract more income revenue for the City.7.I will clean up Crimes in the City of Euless and create a Euless Youth Community Program that will teach the Future of Euless how to become Leaders and get involve more in their local government and their community.8.There is a lack of relationship between the local government of Euless and their Euless Citizens,I will be the People Mayor who will be visiting local schools, businesses and churches,buidling relationships, encouraging them to help grow our City Successfully and Protect the Future of our Community.9.I will work with our Texas State Reprensitives to protect the state and us constitutional rights of all Euless Citizens.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I am the Top Qualified for Mayor of Euless because Linda Martin is 71 and retire for American Airlines,its time for her to enjoy her retirement at Home.She never own a business or have any Leadership Roles.I am more Stronger and Experienced,I have employeed over 600 Employees and created successful Businesses.With my 27yrs of Business Owners Financial and Healthcare Leadership Skills I can Lead the City of Euless to a more Stronger Investment Growth, with less expenses and bring in more income revenue through diversify investments to grow our City.I believe Edcuation and Small Businesses are the Future of Euless,Texas,USA.I am the best qualified Candidate for the City of Euless. Great Leader is taught and mold infused with Knowlege = Expereince= Wisdom that is my total sum up inner values.
Place 2
Jeremy Tompkins
Age: 42
Occupation: Airline Analyst
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Place2@eulesstx.org
Education background, including all degrees: High School Graduate, some college.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Parks and Leisure Services Board to Planning and Zoning Commission to current City Council Place 2
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Incumbent – Euless City Council Place 2
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Problems we face are State proposals that will hinder our opportunity to govern local; Property Taxes with HB2 also Municipal Court Operations with HB2702 and HB1125. Euless also has well deserved employee retirements that we work to capture the heritage.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Maintaining the Quality of Euless
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Experience being the incumbent. The relationships nurtured the past three years with the community, the chamber, other city and county officials is a valuable asset for Euless. Knowledge of the budget and operation of the city motivates me for another term.
Vera Layton
Age: 21
Occupation: Financial Money Exchange DFW Airport/Pre Law Student Political Science Major UTD University
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Phone 817 689 3755 Email layton.vera@gmail.com
Campaign website: veralayton.facebook/com
Education background, including all degrees: Pre Law Politcial Science Student at the University of Texas in Dallas
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Volunteering Certificate helping Homeless and Abused Women in DFW Area
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
A.Three Most Critical Problems: 1.Lack of accountability 2.Lack of Voter participation and invlovlment in local government 3.Lack of Attractions
B.1.Solution for lack of accountability is State Law Makers should push for new bill that reflect the Taxpayers Voice 2.Solution for Voter Participation is create different methods to get them interested in local government election.3.Solution for lack of lack of attrations is to be creative with our local investments and seek more city revenue to grow city
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My no 1 Top Priority if I become elected to Euless City Council is to inspire more young voters to participate in Local Government Election and to implement ways to further grow the city of Euless base upon the taxpayers needs
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Although I am 21 yrs old I am determine to pave the way and represent all voices.I am passionate with an abundants of enthusism regarding political leadership
