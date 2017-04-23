Arlington school board candidates on May 6 ballot

Place 7
Kecia Mays
Age: 48
Occupation: Auditor
City of residence: Grand Prairie
Campaign website: keciaforarlington.com
Education background, including all degrees: BBA Accounting, Texas A&M Universiry
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: I currently serve on the Board for the Arlington Life Shelter and Dental Health Arlington. DHA has a program called SMILES that is in over 30 of our schools and teach and provide dental needs for our young students. Arlington ISD has a fairly large homeless population and many of our students are receiving resources from Arlington Life Shelter.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Sought - Arlington ISD School Board, Place 1. Currently hold Arlington ISD School Board, Place 7
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? The three most critical problems for public education is finding a sound funding system, decreasing unfunded mandates from the legislature and staying proactive for the changes in demographics and economical differences that come along with being an urban school district. Continuing to make our voices heard and advocating to our legislature is critical for funding and balancing mandates. Engaging our community and creating partnerships will help us keep pace with the changing needs of our district.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? My top priority if re-elected would be to continue creating options for our students and parents to allow a holistic education. A well rounded education provides tools for social, physical and mental preparedness and coping skills for life. Our Strategic Plan states that our students will be prepared no matter what direction thet take in life and that will continue to be a priority during my service as an AISD School Board Trustee.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I believe I have the experience and dedication of a servant leader to continue as an effective school board member. Since being elected in 2014, I have combined the money sense of an auditor, the heartstrings of a mom, and the enthusiasm of a volunteer who is all-in on behalf of the Arlington school district. I have worked tirelessly to ensure that students and teachers have the resources they need to excel. I would be honored to continue my commitment to AISD and serve another term as trustee.
Benita Shepherd
Age:49
Occupation: Director of Activities Healthcare Administration
City of residence: Arlington
Campaign email address: bdhndrsn@yahoo.com
Education background, including all degrees: AA Degree Sociology, Psychology Southern University – BA , Masters, Doctorate in Biblical Studies / Philosophy – Sacramento California Bible College
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Nationally Certified Director of Activities, Texas Notary, Texas Healthcare Association, Texas Association of Activity Professionals, Arlington Parks and Recreation Senior Center, The National Association of Professional Women
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? I would support finances to implement various educational programs to enhance the lives of our children, promote the construction of new schools , and increase salaries for teachers.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? My top priority if elected to office would be to support Arlington Independent School District strategic plan for 2016 – 2021 that will enhance the lives of our children.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? As a leader in our community and state I work daily with students, teachers and district office in healthcare administration to ensure all students have an opportunity for career and technology education
Place 6
Bowie Hogg
Age: 39
Occupation: Human Resource Sales Executive
City of residence: Arlington
Campaign website: www.bowiehogg.com
Education background, including all degrees: Texas A&M University - Bachelor of Business Administration in 2001; Arlington High School - Advanced High School Diploma in 1996
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Board member of Texas Association of School Boards; North Texas Area Association of School Boards; United Way of Tarrant County Board; chairman of United Way of Arlington; Downtown Arlington Management Corporation Board; Theater Arlington Board; youth coach of Arlington Optimist Club; Arlington Chamber of Commerce Board; Arlington Life Shelter Advisory Board; also was president of the AISD Board when it was named 2014 Texas School Board of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators and when the HEB Corp. named Arlington’s the Texas School Board of the Year in 2015 through its Excellence in Education Awards program.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Arlington ISD school board member
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? Teacher Morale, Engaged Students and Choice. These are three broad topics, but they are critical to the districts success. Teachers are the key to education and this point will never change. Public Education is under attack and the teaching profession becomes harder each year. We must reduce the administrative burden on teachers and allow them to focus on the classroom. The last two, Engaged Students and Choice focus around providing more opportunities for students to engage in programs of their choice and providing means to allow students easy access to specialized programs throughout the district.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? Student Achievement has been and must remain my top priority. As a trustee it is easy to get distracted, but the reason we are elected by our community is to focus on students. Boards perform well when this is the focus and it is the key reason why we have been recognized during my years of service as one of the top boards in the state. To see the focus on student achievement please visit the AISD website to view our strategic plan, where student achievement is the focus.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I am the best qualified candidate as you can look at my track record of success as a trustee. Governing a large district with a $500 million dollar budget, 8,000 employees and 64,000 students is difficult. I am a product of the AISD K-12, the son of two teachers and married to a teacher. Nothing matters more to student success than a highly qualified teacher. I am proud of the AISD and feel I received a quality education, as a trustee I am making sure my two daughters and all the boys and girls receive the same high quality education.
Hunter Crow
Age: 22
Occupation: Political science
City of residence: Arlington
Campaign email address: hunterwaynecrow@outlook.com
Education background, including all degrees: Martin High School diploma
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: National chairman of Citizens Freedom Party; previously board member of Transhuman National Committee of the United States.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Served as Citizens Freedom Party’s Texas and Tarrant County chairman and its Precinct 2
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1) School bullying. The solution would be to create an anti-bullying student organization. 2) Competition with other school districts: My solution would be to create education programs and opportunity that no school district currently offers such as a Coast Guard Junior ROTC. 3) Hardships and family issues; 60% percent of our school children in Texas are living in poverty. The problems of educating them will only be more difficult. My solution is to increase participation in community awareness. Which enables us to reach out to many low income children on a daily basis and the ISD can offer small financial assistance at the beginning of each school year to provide basic supplies to students who can't afford them the Arlington ISD volunteer program and the PTA can coordinate this by fund-raising.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? My top priority if elected would be teachers retirement pension reform; getting each Arlington ISD campus new school textbooks in history and science; establish peace and nonviolent education programs
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? Because of my experiences as a party chair unlike the other considers for the ISD board of Trustees my job as a party chair requires me to establish a direct relationship link and meet with voters in a local election district on a daily basis as a result I am aware of most of the Arlington residents concerns regarding Texas public edcauation I am also required to keep updated on the issues effecting Texas politics
