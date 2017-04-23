Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens council races

Pantego Town Council
Place 5
Don Surratt
Age: 53
Occupation: Engineer
City of residence: Pantego
Campaign email address: Surratt_do@msn.com
Campaign website: None
Education background, including all degrees: Aviation Maintenance Associate Degree, Tarrant County Junior College; Bachelor of Science Industrial Technology, University of North Texas
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Involved in multiple volunteer aspects of the town, volunteer for Pantegofest, Halloween festival setup, Christmas candy train, Christmas at the park and Easter in the Park setup.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Council Place 5; Mayor Pro Tem; Pantego Economic Development Corp. vice president, board director and secretary; Zoning Board of Adjustment; Community Relations Board Liaison to Council.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1)Aging infrastructure — continue on course for replacement of aging water and sewer lines before they fail; 2) street repaving program — continue on course using voter approved street maintenance fund for needed street repair and paving through out the town; 3) Emergency water interconnection to a neighboring city to allow a back-up water supply for the town if we lose a ground water well during peak summer demand.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? Street repairs inside our town. Many neighborhood streets have surface deterioration requiring a re-surface or in some cases milling down and a street replacement. We have documented the street needs of the town and priorities, we just need to set-forth yearly budgets within our over-all budget means and execute a plan for completion.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? Growing up in Pantego and living here for close to 40 years while raising my family makes me very vested in the success of our town and the well-being of all residents. Over 10yrs of experience volunteering in various positions requiring setting budgets and living within our means while enjoying one of the lowest property tax rates around. Pantego has the finest Police and Fire department with response times no one can touch. Residents move to Pantego for our small town charm and big city services and I want to keep it that way.
Dalworthington Gardens City Council
Place 3
Cathy Stein
Age: 58
Occupation: Math/Science Tutor and Artisan
City of residence: Dalworthington Gardens
Campaign website: stein4dwgplace3.blogspot.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor of Science with highest honors from UTA - Physics
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, City Council, Park Board, Historical Committee and events chair. I volunteered through PTA when my son attended Key, Gunn and AHS. I was appointed by the State Board of Education to state TEA Mathematics and science textbook review committees. I currently volunteer at the Arlington Museum of Art and have volunteered on two Habitat for Humanity builds.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: DWG Alderman
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The three most critical problems facing DWG are establishing appropriate revenue streams to balance the budget so the city does not rely on gas well money, which is a variable and temporary revenue stream; solving the need for more square footage for city and DPS employees and equipment; and performing maintenance and repair on city infrastructure. Solving the first will include attracting new businesses to DWG’s business districts and realigning the tax structure. Addressing revenue will go a long way towards solving the second two. Ensuring that a maintenance schedule is in place and prioritizing infrastructure needs is also important.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to find ways to responsibly budget for improving and enlarging city office and storage space and maintaining DWG’s infrastructure as mentioned in the previous question. This will include researching and finding solutions for Dalworthington Gardens to accurately capture sales tax from sources such as brick and mortar establishments, online sales, telecommunications, internet and cable.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I am passionate about making sure Dalworthington Gardens is a great place for all of its citizens to live and businesses to grow and be successful. My continuous 29 year history as an informed and involved citizen with the city combined with my education, work and volunteer experiences give me a unique combination of resources to pull from to move DWG forward while not forgetting what made this city such a great place to be in the first place. I believe this makes me the best qualified candidate for DWG Alderman, Place 3.
Bob Harvey
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired Saginaw fire chief
City of residence: Dalworthington Gardens
Campaign email address: bharvey5@att.net
Campaign website: None
Education background, including all degrees: Graduated Arlington High School in 1966; Associates Degree in Fire Protection Technology in 1974 (Tarrant County College); State Certified EMT (1975) then licensed Paramedic from 1979 to 2015 (Texas Department of State Health Services); State Certified Firefighter and Instructor since 1984, Master Firefighter and Instructor since 1988 to time of retirement (Texas Commission of Fire Protection).
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: 50 years of experience in municipal government; Lifetime member of the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association); Co-founder and Board of Directors member of the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center since its creation in 1993.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Dalworthington Gardens Alderman Place 2 in 2016
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1. Encourage and support more commercial development: We must supplement our property taxes with additional sales tax generated from new businesses in order to maintain and improve our current infrastructure which cannot be done with property tax revenue alone.2. We must balance our current and future budgets and operate within current revenues the City receives, and live “within our means” as established within the balanced budget process.3. PUBLIC SAFETY: We need to establish a “Minimum Staffing Level” for our Public Safety employees for Police and Fire emergencies, not only for the safety of our citizens, but for their safety as well.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
After a career of 50 years working in municipal government, I believe I have the knowledge, expertise and experience, not just in Public Safety, but in all aspects of city services, to help guide our City into the future. I believe our City is at a critical turning point and needs some new direction and dedication. It is time for a “POSITIVE” change in our City and for someone with new ideas and innovative thinking and experience to serve on our city council, and I believe I am the right person for that job.
