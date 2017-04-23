Northwest school district Places 5 and 6

Place 5
Tammy Eck
Age: 48
Occupation: Office manager at small business, stay-at-home mom
City of residence: Haslet
Campaign phone number and/or email address: tammyeck58@flash.net
Website: votetammyeck.com
Education background, including all degrees:
Northwest High School Graduate 1987
Associates Degree, Interpreting for the Deaf, Tarrant County College 1991
Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, University of North Texas 1992
Master of Arts in Christian Education, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, May 1999
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
I have been an active and engaged volunteer on all three campuses my son has attended. I have served on the Executive Board of the PTA at Haslet Elementary, Wilson Middle School, and Eaton High School. In addition, I have enjoyed working on District wide committees including Northwest ISD Leadership Academy, Northwest ISD Ambassador, and Long Range Planning Committee 2012 and 2017.
Our family has enjoyed participating and I have been involved in leadership or administrative responsibilities in Cub Scouts, Baseball, children’s and youth ministry volunteer at our church, Destination Imagination, school library volunteer and the Fine Arts programs at school. It has also been a privilege to work with my father in Daily Bread Food Ministry.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: This is my first public campaign for office.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Funding: School districts have funding limitations, tax rates are set by the Legislature, so we must be aware and use resources wisely. Managing Growth: We see continual growth in our district and we must constantly evaluate where the next schools, facilities and resources are needed to keep up with increasing student population. Safety: Students need a safe place to learn, teachers need a safe environment to work and parents need to feel secure that their children are safe when they are in our care. As a member of the Board I would make these issues my priority to understand and work to improve.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority would be to Build the Future of Northwest ISD: From students to staff to facilities we have a responsibility to continually improve as a District. Building the Future of NISD means considering how far we have come and looking carefully at the growth and needs so we can make good decisions for the district as a whole. Building the Future also means creating something in our district that will make us proud.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I believe I am the best candidate for the position because my experiences in the District include student, graduate, community member, parent, and volunteer. I have seen many changes and understand the challenges new development and growth bring to an area, and I want to embrace that without losing the history and heritage that make Northwest ISD special and unique. Combining my history in the District with a desire to see us go farther and reach new goals will make me uniquely qualified for this position.
Taylor Harrington
Name: Taylor C. Harrington
Age:38
Occupation: Domestic Intermodal Sales
City of residence: Fort Worth
Campaign phone number and/or email address: taylor.harrington3@gmail.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelors of Science in Business Management; emphasis in finance from Brigham Young University – Idaho and Masters in Business Management from University of Texas at Arlington
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Leader in Boy Scouts of America, Volunteer United Way and Tarrant County Area Food Bank, Youth Church Leader
Offices you have sought and/or held before: President HOA in 2008, First time to seek publically elected office
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The rapid growth of the district poses a number of future problems for the district that will need to be addressed.
The district must maintain and improve the reputation and performance for academic excellence.
The district will have to have vision and discipline to stay ahead of the growth. In the last 10 years the district has doubled in student population.
Given growth and other challenges the district has operated in a deficit for the last several years. We need to ensure the long term financial solvency of the district. To further complicate there are millions of additional funding dollars at risk due to Additional State Aid For Tax Reduction – ASATR, that the district may lose.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
As a board member my top priority would be to ensure all children continue receive the proper education and tools to prepare them to enter college or a vocation upon graduating high school. This must been done with fiscal responsibility and in a safe environment. The administrative burden of the teachers needs to be lightened so they can do what they do best: teach.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
My education and experience in the private sector have prepared me to provide leadership, vision, and solutions the district needs as they continue to grow while facing budget shortfalls. I am analytical yet personable with excellent communication skills. As an authentic and driven leader, I place a premium on responsibility, integrity, and loyalty. I am a parent of 3 children who will attend and be fruits of the district education system for years to come. I am also a tax paying citizen concerned about how and where our property tax funds are spent.
Steve Sprowls
Name: Steve Sprowls
Age: 46
Occupation: Pilot
City of residence: Fort Worth
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 682-207-5591 rstephensprowls@gmail.com
Campaign website: facebook.com/sprowlsnisd
Education background, including all degrees: BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from University of Texas in Arlington
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: NISD Ambassador, NISD Leadership Training Graduate; NISD School Health Advisory Committee member, Watch DOGS Coordinator at Kay Granger ES, PTA Board member at Tidwell MS & Kay Granger ES, Titans Dad volunteer, HOA President & Treasurer, Ft Worth PD Code Blue volunteer.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: HOA Board member; President & Treasurer
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1) Population growth--NISD has done a great job in anticipating student population growth. I'll continue to support this stance and encourage others to support the upcoming Bond election 2) Budget constraints--Because of changes in State finance laws, NISD is estimated to run a deficit of approximately $20 million. I'll encourage NISD residents to contact their State representatives to ensure education dollars are spent on education. Otherwise, we'll have to look at options that will have a negative impact on the District. 3) Educator workload--As a spouse of a teacher in the District, I see the impact of decisions made by all levels of educational bureaucracies. The teacher's workload has become unbearable, and I want to make sure the main focus is teaching the curriculum.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is addressing the budget shortfall and looking at all options to ensure NISD maintains high standards, and continues to be highly sought after by families.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I have been a volunteer at all levels within NISD since I moved back into the Ft Worth area 10 years ago after my Air Force career. I'm a strong advocate for this district, and I share in its vision for the future.
Jennifer Zazula
Age: 37
Occupation: Educational Diagnostician
City of residence: Trophy Club
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817-343-4115; jnstephens79@gmail.com
Campaign website: FACEBOOK - Jennifer Zazula – NISD School Board Candidate Pl#5
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelors of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Masters of Education in Educational Leadership, Masters of Education in Special Education with Diagnostician certification
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: I am currently an Educational Diagnostician for Keller ISD. I diagnose learning disabilities including Dyslexia by formally testing Cognitive Process in relation to academic achievement and have been on the Autism Evaluation Team. I have assessed children from age 3 up to age 14 years of age. I have worked with ECI, Child Find and School Districts to get services for students with Disabilities or for students who need extra support.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
School districts are faced with many challenges but the critical issues I see from being inside the school system are; the ever declining budget and increased needs of students, Special population programs such as Special Education, 504, Gifted & Talented and Dyslexia programs are needing to be improved/revamped and the STAAR test and State curriculum,. All of these critical needs affect our graduates and our community.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to help the school district create an educational environment and experience that reaches all students and gives them the resources, tools and ability to reach their maximum potential
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I feel I am the best qualified candidate because I have been and am currently in the trenches with these students, fighting the fight right along-side them every day. I see what is not working and I have seen what helps. I see the struggle and I feel confident enough in my abilities and my knowledge to trust myself to advocate for these students.
Place 6
Carissa Barrett
Age: 37
Occupation: Hair Stylist
City of residence: Fort Worth
Campaign phone number and/or email address: barrett.carissa4@gmail.com
Campaign website: carissabarrett4nisd.com
Education background, including all degrees: Some College / Trade School
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
First problem I foresee is a budget deficit if Texas SB3 passes (school voucher system). Secondly we are one of the fastest growing districts, so keeping up with the growth is another issue we currently face. Lastly this district covers 234 square miles in three counties. Many of those areas don’t have representation on the Board. I feel that effort needs to be put in to make a connection with all of the communities so that we can best serve the families of our district. As a member of a board of seven, the solutions must come form the board as a whole. You must be a great team player to agree upon what is best for the education of our children. I would strongly oppose cuts to the arts if we find ourselves in a deficit. I would educate the public on needed bond measures and reach out to communities that feel disconnected.
What is your top priority if elected to office
My top priority would be to build a strong connection to our vast community so that we can understand how to best serve the needs of the children.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I bring a different set of skills that is not currently represented by the Board of Trustees. First I am a mother of two elementary age children.
I think it would be beneficial to have a mother’s perspective at the table. I would advocate for every child in the district like they were my own.
Secondly I have served the public in my profession for the last 17 years. I would like to take the interpersonal skills that I have gained throughout the years to help bridge the gap between the community and the district. Having been in the district for two years I personally don’t feel the kind of connection that I would like all parents of the community to have.
Lillian Rauch
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired educator
City of residence: Trophy Club
Education background, including all degrees: I am currently a Doctoral student on track to receive a Ph.D. in Reading Education in May of 2017. I have earned a M. Ed. in Curriculum & Instruction, a B. A. in Social Sciences, a Teacher Certification, Principal Certification, Early Childhood Certification, ESL Certification, Reading Recovery Teacher Certification, and Reading Recovery Teacher Leader Certification. I have been in education for over forty years. During that time, I have been a classroom teacher, Reading Recovery Teacher, District Reading Recovery Teacher Leader, ESL Teacher, District Dyslexia Assessment Administrator, and Reading and Math Interventionist. I have extensive training in analyzing educational data and instructional coaching. I worked for NISD for thirteen years.
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
One of my current highlights is to be an active NISD School Board Trustee. I am honored and proud to be a part of a team, our current NISD School Board, which received the Texas School Board Excellence Award from Texas A & M. I am also honored to serve the students, teachers, and communities of NISD. A past highlight was being a part of my church mission team and travel to Panama to help build a church and health clinic. I also serve as a board member for Communities in Schools of North Texas, which is actively involved in NISD. I am a member of the Trophy Club Women’s Club and have served on various committees such as the Allocation and Grants, Community Services, and Home Tour Committees. I am also a member of CCW at my church, which is based on community outreach.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: I am currently an NISD School Board Trustee, place 6.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The most critical problems are retaining and improving the quality of our schools in the face of enormous change and growth in our district, and ongoing funding, and budget concerns. I plan to work as a team member with other board members, staff, families, and community members to address these challenges.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
To be a responsible steward and take a reasoned and researched approach to what is needed to maintain and improve the quality of our schools and education in NISD in a way that best serves the students, teachers, and the communities served by our district
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I am very familiar with the students, faculty, community, culture and unique and diverse need of NISD. I believe that my educational background and experience, and my experience as a current board member, qualify me to make a positive impact on our district.
