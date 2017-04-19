Westlake City Council at-large seats

Three at-large positions
Sean Kilbride
I am running for office with some focus areas 1) Revise town thoroughfare plan- I would like to work with federal, state, and local officials to improve existing traffic arteries such as SH, 170, SH 114 and US 377. This will ensure that Westlake can be the economic engine we plan to be while maintaining our town’s beauty and family environment.-----save DOVE RD. 2) Transparency- greater notification of upcoming tow meetings and enable people to attend meeting virtually Lets make Westlake great again.
Carol Langdon
Age: 54
Occupation: Public Service: Westlake Councilman, Mayor Pro-Tem
Campaign phone number and/or email address: clangdon@westlake-tx.org
Education background, including all degrees: Fairfield University, Bachelor of Science in Biology;
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Certified Master Gardener
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
Elected to the Town of Westlake Council & Westlake Academy Board of Trustees- 2008 to Present
Appointed Town of Westlake Mayor Pro Tempore by Town Council- 2011 to Present
Young Men’s Service League Philanthropy Committee - 2016 to Present
Simply Westlake Magazine Garden Columnist/ Writer/ Photographer- 2014 to Present
Certified Denton County Master Gardener- Active Member since 2011
SafeHaven of Tarrant County Panel Judge for Legacy of Women Awards 2007- 2011
Westlake Public Arts Society Vice President- created Master Plan and by-laws, 2007-2008
Westlake Academy Foundation Gallery Night Auction Co-Chair
Town of Westlake Arbor Day /Tree City USA Volunteer 2005-2007
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Councilman & Westlake Academy Trustee, 2008 to present
Mayor Pro-Tem, June 2011 to present
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Westlake citizens expect and are fortunate to enjoy excellence in citizen services, distinctive development, and exemplary academic offerings. I am committed to serving and exceeding these expectations. I will uphold prudent and high development standards, established via citizen input and adhering to our Town Comprehensive Plan. I will approach issues and decisions with an understanding of the potential impact on our environment, while maintaining balanced town and school budgets. I am open-minded, principled and I take my responsibility seriously to provide residents with the best possible services and to ensure that Westlake stays a beautiful, safe, and enjoyable town.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
I am not a “special interest” candidate and strive to take a balanced approach into the legislative process based on my private sector and public service experience. Providing excellent Public Safety, keeping our budgets balanced and taxes low without compromising citizen amenities are priorities; along with Westlake remaining a unique, beautiful and outstanding community amidst the increasing growth in the North Tarrant region; and maintaining academic, social and athletic excellence at Westlake Academy.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
My volunteer work for Westlake began twelve years ago starting with Arbor Day, fundraising for Westlake Academy and the Public Arts Society. I became a Westlake Town Council member and Westlake Academy Trustee in 2008 and Mayor Pro Tem in 2011. During this time we consistently maintained a balanced budget with a lean and solid infrastructure, provided superior services to our citizens and achieved national success as a recognized and ranked IB World school. I am passionate that Westlake remains a great small town and I take pride in being available and alert to citizen’s views.
Rick Rennhack
Age: 50
Occupation: Private investor
Education background, including all degrees: BBA Finance – SMU Cox School of Business; BA Economics – SMU Dedman College
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Past President of Westlake Academy Foundation, Westlake Planning and Zoning Commission, and Volunteer YoungLife Leader at Southlake Carroll High School
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Town Council / Westlake Academy Trustee (Currently Serving Third Term)
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Smart Growth is number one for me. Having moved to Roanoke with my parents in 1976, I have witnessed first-hand the importance of planning. In my opinion, Westlake is the “last best place” in DFW. Our updated Comprehensive Plan protects one of our most important attributes, open space, with innovative view corridors. Number two and three are continuing our “growth pays for growth” tradition and building upon past successes at Westlake Academy.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
My experience and investment in our community qualify me to serve. Looking for more space, we moved to Westlake in 2000 and purchased a home in Glenwyck Farms backing to the park and bought the adjacent lot to protect our view of the longhorns across the street. Although happy with Southlake schools, we took a chance and enrolled our four children at Westlake Academy after meeting a family on vacation with kids in an IB school in Switzerland. And, I occasionally enjoy a round of golf at Vaquero when not taking care of our cows at the ranch.
Wayne Stoltenberg
Age: 49
Occupation: Senior vice president and CFO Cinco Oil & Gas
Education background, including all degrees: BA ’90 Columbia University, MBA ’95 University of Texas at Austin
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Two prior terms on Westlake Town Council and Westlake Academy School Board, Former member of Westlake P&Z
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1) Managing the growth and development that is coming to Westlake in a way that treats all stakeholders fairly and respects the rights of property owners.
2) Making sure that local government does what it is supposed to do well and efficiently, but not expand into areas where the private sector should be.
3) Continue to provide the excellent educational option of Westlake Academy to town residents and others whose children are enrolled.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to help insure efficiency in delivery of critical public services and avoid the town of Westlake getting into areas where the private sector is better suited.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I’m very invested in the town of Westlake, have lived here for over 10 years and have chosen to raise my family here.
