Trophy Club City Council Places 1 and 2

Place 1
Alicia Flery
Age: 46
Occupation: Airline pilot
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817.797.3229 Info@vote4fleury.com
Campaign website: www.vote4fleury.com, www.facebook.com/vote4fleury
Education background, including all degrees:
BS Aviation Management-Florida Institute of Technology
MAS Aviation/Aerospace Operations-Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
MAS Aviation/Aerospace Management-Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
Town of Trophy Club Crime Control and Prevention District
Board Member Byron Nelson High School PTSA
Executive Board Member Medlin Middle School PTA
Executive Board Member Beck Elementary School PTA
Member Trophy Club Women’s Club
Board Member The Clariden School CPO
Executive Board Member Barbara Gordon Montessori School CPO
Volunteer Cub Scouts
Volunteer Junior Achievement Instructor
Volunteer Team Mom Bobcats Baseball and Football
Committee Member BNHS Football Boosters
Volunteer Snowball Express
Volunteer Skyball
Volunteer Mentor for young girls and minorities interested in the aviation industry
Volunteer for various organizations and events to benefit Fallen Soldiers’ families, Wounded Warriors and Veterans
Chair, Co-Chair, Committee Chair and Volunteer for School Fundraising events to include Silent Auctions, Live Auctions and other themed events.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The three biggest items facing Trophy Club right now are Commercial Development, Revenue Diversification and Infrastructure Rehabilitation. With the Town nearing build-out and little commercial space available, it’s important to bring in higher quality restaurants and retail that will have a regional draw. By creating Trophy Club as a destination spot, it will set us apart from Neighboring Towns and aid in Revenue Diversification, increasing Sales Tax, which will help lower our dependence on Property Tax. At the same time, we can’t be remiss in working on our long term plan to rehabilitate our aging infrastructure.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
I think anyone running for this Council should continue guiding the Town in the positive direction it’s headed. I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the work that the current Council is doing, maintain the momentum that they started several years ago, while helping to improve upon the great work that they continue to accomplish. I think my experience, passion, leadership and dedication will help raise the high bar that Trophy Club citizens have come to expect from the current Council and Town staff.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I’ve been called to serve my entire adult life, whether it be volunteering for my company, my union, my neighbors, my PTA, my sons’ sports teams, or even our military families and veterans. Since moving to Trophy Club, I’ve passionately supported our schools and our children... I consider myself a woman of conviction and a woman of action...so, it seems natural for me to take this next step. I’m the best candidate because I will diligently, respectfully and collaboratively work with residents, businesses, schools and government officials to make Trophy Club the best it can be.
Chad Reithmeier
Age: 47
Occupation: Systems engineer
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 940.230.1449/chad.reithmeier@mac.com
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/tctowncouncilplace1
Education background, including all degrees: Mechanical Engineering (Engineering Honors), US Naval Flight School, US Naval Test Pilot School, FAA Airline Transport Pilot (737 Type Rating)
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Cub Scouts, Coaching youth baseball, football, basketball, and soccer, Wellness Champion, Tour de Cure Leader.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Hear the community: Listen to whats offered, solicit from experts.
Water and Wastewater: The full breadth of the debate about the PID and the MUD is complicated, large government is wasteful, and we have two governing bodies working this issue. I will dig in and make the best decision in the interest of our town.
Town Development: I advocate for an educated, thorough, and professional approach to development. I will ensure developers follow the letter and the spirit of our ordinances and look forward to finishing PD-25 and PD-30 without being a barrier to progress.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Water and Wastewater: Large government is wasteful.
I do not claim to understand the full breadth of the debate about the PID and the MUD. But I do believe that large government is wasteful and we have two governing bodies working this issue. Additionally, we are carrying millions of Bond debt that must be resolved. Over the course of the next three years I want to work with the community to socialize the issue and ultimately dissolve the MUD by advocating to vote for dissolution unanimously with Westlake, Trophy Club, and the MUD.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Character/Trust: Military Officers are held in the highest esteem.
Technical Skill: Fully able to evaluate technical issues facing Trophy Club.
Experience: Served in both Enlisted and Officer ranks. Familiar with and can relate to all walks of life.
Calm/Collected: Will retain composure during Council meetings, will listen to/show respect for,opposing views.
Perseverance: Enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 and became a Naval Aviator. I am capable of completing any challenge.
Leadership: Mission Commander, Pilot In Command, Lead Developmental Test Pilot. I know how to lead.
I am a Clear Communicator
Place 2
Eric Jensen
Age: 44
Occupation: President of Control Products Corp.
Campaign phone number and/or email address: ericj.cpc@gmail.com
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/ericjensen4tc
Education background, including all degrees: BBA in Management from UTA
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
I’ve served on the Trophy Club Economic Development Corporation since 2014, and I am currently the Vice President. In that time, we’ve negotiated development agreements to bring in Breadwinners and the newly announced HG Sply and Mudsmith. We are currently working on the third phase of development at Trophy Wood. We also recently took action to fund the gravel parking lot in the area to relieve parking issues on Plaza Dr.
I served on the Town’s Joint Fire/EMS Committee in 2015, and we were instrumental in protecting the department’s retirement plan. At that time, I strongly recommended the MUD give the Town operational control of the Fire Department, and that was a key provision of the Fire Protection Services agreement that the Council and MUD finalized in mid-2016.
I also serve on Trophy Club’s TIRZ board and represent Trophy Club and other small cities in Denton County on the Denton County Transportation Authority.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
I don’t see any critical issues. We have one challenge, keep taxes low. The citizens require a high level of infrastructure and park amenities. To meet these goals, we must focus on the needs of the town and not the wants. Additional sales tax revenue is coming. We must be very prudent with incentive money we offer. At this point, I wouldn’t give one dime to the developers of PD-30, but I’m always open to talk and promise to do what’s best for Trophy Club.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Easy, maintain a balanced budget. As the President of a small business with 130 employees, I know first hand the importance of increasing revenue and decreasing expenses. I run a tight ship and will not vote for any wasteful spending.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Being a council member requires communication with citizens. I am the only candidate for place 2 that has had and will continue to have open and honest dialogue with all citizens of Trophy Club. I am the only candidate that has volunteered my time with our town and surrounding cities on various boards. I know what is expected of me and can hit the ground running without a learning curve. We have important work to do that affects our town and I’m ready to help.
Starr Vuchetich
Age: 42
Occupation: Stay-at-home mother
Campaign phone number and/or email address: starvuch@hotmail.com
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/Starr-for-Town-Council-Place-2-1414435511947563/
Education background, including all degrees:
Attended College for Business & Computer science in Wisconsin.
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
Volunteer work with animals and homeless at every military town we were stationed.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1. New developments; better financial deals for tax payers and the growth is more inline with our community (no hotels or apartments). 2. MUD needs attention and resolution, focusing on the debt first. 3. Attention to unresolved little things. Such as easements after a developer leaves. Assigning ownership.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Development deals
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I will represent the typical Trophy Club family and work toward what is in their best interest. I am a problem solver.
