Roanoke City Council Wards 1 and 3

Ward 1
Holly Gray-McPherson
Age:44
Occupation: Business development/associate principal
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Holly_mcpherson@yahoo.com
Education background, including all degrees: Northwest High School and attended TCCC
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
Roanoke City Council 2002-present, Mayor Pro Tem 2005-present, Chair of the City of Roanoke Home Rule Charter
Commission, Chair of the City of Roanoke Home Rule Charter Review Commission, Roanoke Historic Board, NCTCOG Board of Directors, Chair of Arts Council Northeast, President Elect Texas Municipal League, Past President Texas Association of Mayors, Council Members and Commissioners
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Roanoke City Council
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
I believe the three most critical issues are redevelopment of our Historic Downtown, streets and roadway improvements, and continuing to hold the tax rate while providing exceptional services to our citizens.
These things are not necessarily problems but challenges we face as a city. In my role as Council Member of Ward 1 I will continue to listen to the citizens, be a team player with my fellow council members, and continue to educate myself and the council on solutions that will continue to make Roanoke a great place to live and work.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority will be to continue the amazing synergy that is occurring in Roanoke. This includes continuing quality, balanced growth between commercial and residential development. This balance has resulted in a low tax rate that has been held for 20 years.
Managing this growth in a manner that maintains our small-town feel is crucial. I will work to continue to provide our public safety personnel the resources needed to protect themselves and our community. Our Police and Fire Departments are second to none, and we must continue to provide them all the necessary tools to serve our citizens.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Experience and commitment matters. I have had the pleasure and honor to serve the City of Roanoke for the last 15 years.
I have represented our City on multiple boards and committees addressing issues at the local, county, state, and federal level.
I have been elected by my fellow council members to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem for the past 12 years.
It is and will be crucial to continue to have strong, experienced, leadership who know the issues and know how and where to find the answers.
Kim Chabot
Age: 59
Occupation: Owner of Mugs Café and Bakery
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Cherikchabot@gmail.com
Education background, including all degrees:
-Graduated from MacArther Highschool in Irving Texas 1975
-Attended Renton Technical College in Renton, WA, graduated in 1991
-Completed culinary program at El Centro in Dallas, TX in 1978
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
-Past member of the Chamber of Commerce
-Business owner in Roanoke for 21 years
-Donate product to Roanoke Library reading program
-Supported Metroport Meals on Wheels
-Supported NISD/Surrounding schools
-Support Military fundraisers
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
-Lack of Communication between city council and residents/businesses.
Communication is understanding and appreciating another person’s perspective. I believe that having better communication between the city council and the residents and business owners will only strengthen our community spirit.
-Accountability for all.
Our city council has become complacent. I believe that by adding a new face will help to cultivate diversity and allow others to have influence.
-Where did our Uniqueness go?
I think by gearing our efforts towards keeping Roanoke unique and set us apart from neighboring cities. We want to have something that no one else has!
What is your top priority if elected to office?
If elected to office, it will be my goal to understand and appreciate every residents and businesses perspective. I believe that having better relationships between the city council and its residents will only strengthen our town and its appeal.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I want to be involved and make it easier for others to be a part of our community and get involved too.
Ward 3
Steve Heath
Age: 59
Occupation: President of Heath Logistics Inc.
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Steve-ward3@outlook.com
Education background, including all degrees:
AA in Electronics Engineering from NEC. 1983 to 1985
University of Arkansas 1975 - 1978
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement:
Elected to Roanoke city council in 1997 to present
Building of the City Rec Center, city pool, Library expansion, infrastructure improvements (water, sewer, roads and parks) Police and Fire departments improvements all the while keeping the same tax rate for 20 years.
Offices you have sought and/or held before:
4A economic development board since its inception.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Continuing to manage the city’s growth and development to maximize value, amenities improve infrastructure. The city of Roanoke has been very fortunate with the economic growth providing means to improve our infrastructure, services and quality of life for our citizens.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Development of the new city hall, convention center complex and Oak street expansion. Working with retail grocery store chains and the landlord to bring a grocery store back to our town. Continue our infrastructure enhancements of roads, water and sewer. Keeping Roanoke a great safe place to live and raise children.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Serving 20 years on the Roanoke City Council and over 10 years on the 4A board has allowed me unique complete prospective of our city. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the residents of Roanoke. We have accomplished a lot over the last 20 years, and my desire to continue to serve has never been stronger.
