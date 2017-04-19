Elections

April 19, 2017 4:33 PM

Senior center, civil service on Arlington city ballot

In addition to deciding five contested Arlington City Council races, including mayor, voters will decide on two propositions — one to fund construction of a senior center and the other to adopt the state civil service system for the Arlington Fire Department.

Proposition No. 1

“The issuance of $45,000,000 general obligation bonds for an active adult recreation facility (commonly known as senior center) to be located on a portion of land, located south of State Highway 303, east of West Green Oaks Boulevard, west of Lakewood Drive and north of Arkansas Lane, with a general physical address being 1901 Lakewood Drive, Arlington, Texas, commonly known as the Pierce Burch Water Treatment Plant, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition No. 2

“Adoption of the fire fighters’ civil service law.”

