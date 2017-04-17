Keller mayor, City Council Place 6

Mayor
Rick Barnes
Age: 53
Occupation: Leadership speaker and consultant
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: www.BarnesforKeller.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor of Science, Texas Tech University; Masters of Liberal Arts, Texas Christian University
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Elected to City Council in Keller, Texas in 2014 - served as Mayor Pro-Tem 2014-2017
Office you have sought and or held: City Council Place 6, Mayor Pro-Tem, 2014-2017
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Lack of unity within the city.
Lack of leadership of the city leaders from the office of Mayor.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
As the Mayor of Keller I will consider it my responsibility to work on behalf of all 44,000 Keller residents. I will work tirelessly to unite our great city. That’s not to say we must always agree, but we can learn to disagree without being disagreeable. We can learn to discuss and debate all the while remaining good friends and neighbors. Specifically, I will:
- UNITE our city with a commitment to listen to all citizens.
- LEAD and work with all members of the City Council to focus on our future.
- SERVE as an ETHICAL LEADER advocating for open and transparent government.
- PRESERVE the Future Land Use and Zoning plans while respecting the rights of all residential and commercial property owners.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I have served the past three years as the Mayor Pro Tem of Keller. During that time I have witnessed firsthand what Keller can accomplish when we work collaboratively together on behalf of all 44,000 Keller residents. It is only by working together that we have been able to reduce the tax rate for three consecutive years. It is only by working together that we were able to increase the homestead exemption for the first time in 30 years. It is only by working together that we were able to craft an ethics policy that holds our elected leaders and city staff accountable. And lastly, it is only by working together that we have been able to witness the largest economic growth Keller has had in over 15 years. I am in a unique position with endorsement from the entire City Council to continue the progress we have made as we focus on our future
Kris Jara
Age: 33
Occupation: Private investigator/process server
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: Facebook.com/krisjaraformayor
Education background, including all degrees: Studied at the Community College of the Air Force for criminal justice and at Tarrant County College for Paralegal
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office?
To bring accountability to the city govt. that is ran by he citizens of Keller
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
Certain elected officials are conducting “back room” style politics for their own personal gain, without the best interest for the people of Keller in mind.
Pat McGrail
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired airline executive
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: mcgrailformayor.com
Education background, including all degrees: Associate Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics; Attended Penn State University
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
I’ve served Keller at Town Hall since 1991 as a city board member, councilman, and mayor from 2007 to 2014. During those years, I voted to approve the parks master plan; worked to attract quality businesses like the Moviehouse & Eatery, FnG Eats, and Baylor Emergency Hospital and made sure our police and fire departments had the resources needed to help Keller become one of the safest cities in Texas. As a parent, I was involved in the KYA, KSA and the KHS Boosters. As a citizen, I’ve been a member of the Keller Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Lions Club.
Office you have sought and or held:
I was Mayor of Keller from 2007 to 2014, and during those years, Keller faced some of its biggest challenges in recent memory. I’m proud to say the council and I addressed each and every one and saw the city through. At various times, those challenges included not having a City Manager, dealing with the aftermath of a “100-year flood,” and facing the fallout of an economic recession. Each situation created great difficulty for Keller, and we successfully dealt with each one. Before that, I also served a combined 16 years as a city board member and city councilman.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Keller’s next mayor must have vision and set a firm direction guided by values and convictions – and not be someone who follows an uncertain course guided by special interests. My vision for Keller includes looking for every opportunity to improve and expand our parks, focusing intensely on quality development, and supporting our police and fire departments so we continue to be one of the safest cities in Texas. When we do that, I know Keller can regain its spot on the list of best places to live in America like it was when I was mayor.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority will be to bring strong, independent leadership to our city. We cannot allow the special interest group that controls a majority of the council today to continue dividing our community and mandating Keller’s future – a future that, if allowed to persist, would further stifle positive economic growth and set our city back. We need more than new car washes and storage units in Keller like my opponent supported. We need more parkland like we could have had on the Gean property if my opponent hadn’t voted against it. We need proven leadership, and that’s what I’ll deliver.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I am the best qualified candidate to serve as Mayor of Keller because I will provide the firm leadership we need from a strong, independent, and experienced city official. Under my previous seven years as mayor, the city enjoyed positive growth and tremendous quality of life. We attracted important businesses, improved our parks, initiated economic revitalization of Old Town, improved our infrastructure along critical corridors like Rufe Snow Drive and NorthTarrant Parkway, and saw our police and fire departments earn national accreditation. I have the experience Keller needs in its next leader, and I’m ready to serve as our mayor.
Place 6
Tag Green
Age: 58
Occupation: Founding Broker – t4rc operating real estate, property management, finance, and upscale cafe companies
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: www.taggreen.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bethany High School; Business – Southern Nazarene University; Graduate Realtor Institute; CRS-pro - Council of Residential Specialists; ABR – Rebac; Karass Institute; The Selling Foundation; Real Estate - Lone Star College
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Texas State Delegate; Tarrant County Election Clerk; campaign volunteer; Sales & Marketing Executives Club; FCA; Gateway Church
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
The challenges for Keller City Council are typical of communities like ours. We are nearing full build-out, therefore using astute judgment and wisdom to develop a master plan for the remaining residential and commercial area that brings the best potential for value to Keller residents and intelligent growth is paramount. We have some infrastructure needs that will require council members to work together and work with other resources to realize innovative, cost-effective, solutions. We need insight & foresight – looking ahead at what we want our city to look like in 2025, 2030 and beyond.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
In my opinion, great city councils are built on four pillars which are my platform: 1. Character — integrity, strength, uprightness, humility are the cornerstones for leadership; 2. Collaboration — cooperating teamwork, combining the collective intelligence of the entire group, and a creative approach produces genius in the aggregate; 3. Commerce — the lifeblood of a community, we need a workable plan for Keller citizens that bring businesses allowing all of us to keep more of our money here and tame the tax burden. 4. Candidness — transparency in governing, the better informed we are the better decisions we make.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
Uncompromising work ethic and close to 40 years of leadership experience. I have worked in fortune 500, INC 500, non-profit, and educational organizations as an executive and turn around engineer in addition to building businesses from the ground up affording me opportunities to serve people in reaching objectives in multiple fields – finance, marketing, sales, manufacturing, expansion (organic and by merger & acquisition), distribution, and board-level counsel. I am blessed with an ability to coordinate committed people to develop better ideas and put them in place. I believe we need good people with experience and fresh approaches to step up.
Mitch Holmes
Age: 58
Occupation: Civil engineer
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: www.votemitch.net
Education background, including all degrees: MBA, BS Civil Engineering, B Architecture
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Big Brothers Big Sisters, sponsored two “littles”
Chair, Boy Scout annual breakfast fundraiser
Chair, Tarrant County United Way Golf Benefit
Chair, Multiple Sclerosis/Keller Kountry Bike Rally
Office you have sought and or held:
Elected five terms to Keller City Council, 2003-2011
Served on Keller Crime Control District, 2003-2011
Ran for Keller City Council 2015, 2016
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
We need 7 council members who understand conservative taxing and spending of other people’s money from the very first budget workshop in June. Relief to TAD’s appraisal increases means full relief. Not a politician’s partial relief where the tax rate decreases a little but our tax bill goes up, not down. Second, we need to assess our cash and debt ratios, set targets and prioritize capital improvements within the boundaries of published spending. Third, we need to reassess the effectiveness of our Future Land Use Plan, particularly on Keller Parkway, to better balance our old town charm with an exciting retail landscape.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
We have many solid candidates for Place 6. So what best compliments our sitting council, and yet differentiates me from my opponents? It’s not fresh perspective. True, the others have little or no experience on our council seats, boards or commissions. But I, too, have been a private citizen for 6 years. So the fresh perspective pitch comes from all of us. Here’s the difference. Among our sitting councilmembers, one… and only one… has completed a term. So experience is what Keller most needs on THIS council, in THIS seat, in THIS election. With four terms completed six years ago, only I fill our Council’s experience void, and, the fresh perspective.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
In my time on City Council I served with 21 councilmembers, mayors and city managers. I saw many disagreements, but everyone I served with was respectful to citizens, business entrepreneurs, staff, and each other. Since stepping down 6 years ago, I’ve watched a special interest “faction,” as the Star-Telegram once reported, creep into meetings via back room deals, council chamber threats, a failed mayoral recall election; all unbecoming of Keller. You need only look to their March manipulation of Place 5 to see the collusion. Keller deserves the leadership I contributed to over 300 meetings over 7 years. I will lead with those on our council who are working hard to return decorum and transparency.
Brenden Leavitt
Age: 20
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: www.BrendenLeavitt.com
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Allowing a self storage facility to be built on prime property was not a wise decision for commercial development. These decisions need to be made with more thought about the future impact they will have on the city. Increasing the citizen’s water bill by 18.8% is unacceptable. This increase was made with the understanding that it will also need to be increased again the following year. Better management of water storage facilities that can keep up with our citizen’s water needs could have prevented such large increases. We also need to focus more on government transparency, the Keller citizens should never be in the dark.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority if elected will be to seek out public opinion on all matters brought before city council. The choices that the council makes will affect the citizens of Keller, therefore the decision made should reflect the citizen’s opinions, not the personal needs of the council members.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I have been in attendance at almost every city council meeting for a year now talking with the citizens who also attend, listening to their opinions and staying informed. I have not seen any of my opponents in attendance at the meetings. How can a person wanting to represent the citizens of Keller do so without even bothering to attend the meetings and speak with the citizens? I have been there listening and observing and I’ve seen both good and bad decisions the city council has made and I’ve heard the public opinion.
Ryan Martin
Age: 38
Occupation: Real estate and construction manager
City of residence: Keller
Campaign website: ryanmartin4keller.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor’s & Masters of Business Administration, Wichita State University (2001/2007); Certified Purchasing Manager; Certified Professional in Supply Management.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
2014-2016: Keller Economic Development Board
2016-present: Keller Parks & Recreation Board
2014-present: Golden Triangle Rotary Club
Office you have sought and or held: First elected office campaign
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
-Confidence in Government: Keller’s citizens should have confidence that their elected representatives are above board and not beholden to one particular sector or party.
-Fiscal Responsibility: While Keller has made significant strides in this regard, we need to plan for the long term and build up reserves to avoid future bond issues.
-Radical changes in zoning and land use: I don’t support radical changes in how we use our remaining open land.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Refocusing our vision on what we want Keller to look like in 10 years. For too long (with some few exceptions) we have been responding to what others want for our community rather than taking the lead to plan where we want to be. A comprehensive review of the zoning map and the Future Land Use Plan should be conducted to make sure we have a firm vision of how we want our remaining land to be developed.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
It’s time to stop the divisive and unproductive “North vs. South”, “Special Interest Group” infighting that has plagued our City for so long. I’m not beholden to anyone. My desire to serve is born from a sincere love and appreciation for our community, and to keep our unique sense of charm. My personal and professional background, experience in the community, and exposure to the more recent happenings of City government, make me the qualified choice Keller deserves for City Council.
