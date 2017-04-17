Grapevine-Colleyville school district Place 5

Place 5
Jesse G. Rodriguez
Occupation: Regional Sales Manager
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: reelectjesse.com
Education background, including all degrees:
B.S. in History/Political science, Texas A & I University
M.S. in School Administration, Texas A & I University
Mid-management certification in School Administration
Certificate of Superintendency, state of Texas
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board Member (2002-Present)
GCISD LEAD 2021 Strategic Plan Committee Member (2010-Present)
North Texas Area Association of School Boards (NTAASB) (2004-Present)
Colleyville Lions Club (2012-Present)
Grapevine Rotary Club (2012-Present)
Office you have sought and or held:
GCISD Board President 2008-2009
GCISD Board Vice President 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2016-2017
GCISD Board Secretary 2011-2012 & 2015-2016
North Texas Area Association of School Boards (NTAASB), Executive Board 2004-Present, Secretary 2009-2011, Vice President 2011-2013 & 2016-2018
Leadership TASB – Master Trustee, Class of 2004
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
The most critical issues facing education in GCISD are (1) school finance; (2) vouchers, including Education Savings Account Programs (ESAs); and (3) the new A-F State Accountability System. Our school finance program in Texas is collapsing, and our legislature must establish a funding program that is fair and equitable for school districts, including GCISD. I oppose vouchers or ESAs that divert public tax dollars from our schools and adversely affect the quality of public education. I oppose A-F campus and district ratings that reduce to a single letter grade the numerous accomplishments achieved by our students, campuses, teachers, and administrators.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to continue to engage my experience and background in public educational practices and policy as a leader for school finance reform to benefit ALL students in GCISD. I will continue to do this by pursuing a new accountability system, opposing vouchers, and promoting meaningful assessment and accountability by de-emphasizing state-mandated testing. I hope to continue to serve as the voice of educational experience in order to advocate for ALL students, teachers, and administrators in our district by providing them with the very best educational resources and experiences our school district is able to offer.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
My adult life has revolved around education and my demonstrated record of community service. I am the only candidate who offers to our GCISD board educational qualifications and hands-on experience in educational practices and policy: in the classroom, as a school administrator, and as both a GCISD and North Texas Area Association of School Boards (NTAASB) officer and respected member. As a TASB Master Trustee I have nearly 600 hours of school board training. I want to continue to contribute my talents, time, and experience in education and educational policy to ensure that GCISD becomes a showcase of academic excellence.
Julie Lawrence
Age: 55
Occupation: Homemaker/Industrial Engineer
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: julielawrence.org
Education background, including all degrees: BS Industrial Engineering, Texas A&M; MS Industrial Engineering, Texas A&M
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: As a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, NCL volunteer, PTA volunteer, booster club officer for fine arts and athletic organizations, International Dyslexia Association Dallas Board Member and READ founder; I’ve worked to make differences in the community and people’s lives. Personal motivation for investing in others knowledge, skills and motivations has been to enhance community quality of life and develop sustainable change.
Office you have sought and or held: No previous formal political experience
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
GCISD faces problems in academic excellence, fiscal priority and accountability. Students deserve teachers who have the freedom to focus on direct academic instruction. GCISD hires quality teachers; they should be allowed to focus on academic achievement in basic skills before being required to integrate technologies that become obsolete before they are paid for. Trustees should focus fiscal priority on student achievement; administrative growth is money taken away from the classroom. District accountability may be created in legislation; but, it becomes a reputation the community believes. As GCISD trustee, I will voice support for excellent academics and the districts’ academic reputation.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is personalized learning plans based on direct instruction for all students. Parents send their students to school to learn to read, write, do mathematics, learn fact based history and proven scientific principles. Learning should be cumulative and documented before students reach the first state mandated tests. GCISD carefully hires teachers based on ability to instruct. Allow them to facilitate technology as their students become developmentally ready. Direct instruction is not expensive. It is proven to create engaged learners that are ready for technology, critical thinking, college and career; students who are prepared to be good citizens.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I am an Industrial Engineer, who practices efficiency and effectiveness as driving factors for costs. My 3 students have distinctly different learning styles. If education trends are not producing academically excellent results, I support allowing teachers to refocus their efforts for individual students using differentiated instructional techniques. I’ve worked 17 years with my children’s schools to differentiate instruction to specific populations without taking resources from other students; history of using my voice for equal opportunity based on appropriate instruction. The benefits of acknowledging and implementing truly personalized learning plans makes me the most qualified candidate for GCISD, place 5.
