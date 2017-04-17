Grapevine City Council Places 5 and 6

Place 5
Chris Coy
Age: 50
Occupation: Director of finance, GameStop
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: coyforgrapevine.com
Education background, including all degrees:
Master of Business Administration, Southern Methodist University
Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance), University of Texas - Arlington
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
- Grapevine City Council Member since 2008 (three consecutive terms)
- 4B Economic Development Corporation
- Council liaison to Grapevine Colleyville ISD
- Audit Committee
- Tax Increment Finance Districts 1 and 2
- Utility Committee
- Grapevine Colleyville Education Foundation Board Member
- Grapevine Planning & Zoning Commission
- Grapevine Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Planning & Zoning Commission liaison to Grapevine Historic Preservation Commission
- Eagle Scout
- Grapevine Rotary Club member (former Board Member and Treasurer)
- Grapevine Heritage Foundation member
- Grapevine Historical Society member
- Grapevine Citizen’s Fire Academy graduate
- Grapevine Citizen’s Police Academy graduate
- Leadership Grapevine graduate
- Main Street Days/Fest and GrapeFest volunteer
Office you have sought and or held:
Grapevine City Council, three terms (9 years)
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
1. Put the people who live here FIRST--keep them safe, our roads in good shape, property taxes low and to offer outstanding services and amenities.
2. Traffic: every year, we assess the condition of our roads, re-visit our thoroughfare plan and make improvements to help our citizens navigate in, out, and through our city.
3. Citizen input: we must continue to listen to all ideas and take the time to study all sides of each issue. I’m proud that we now have live-streaming of our city council meetings so that our citizens can view our discussions and decisions as they happen.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
I am honored to represent Grapevine’s citizens, and my top priority is to ensure they are delighted with our city’s services while getting a great value for their tax dollars.
I believe our residents appreciate what we have built and established in Grapevine, making it important that we maintain continuity and stability in Grapevine’s leadership.
We will preserve what we have in place, as well as continue to creatively and aggressively maintain Grapevine’s uniqueness, which makes it such a special place to live and raise our families.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
My wife and I have lived in Grapevine for 28 years; we are raising our children here---Grapevine is my home and I care deeply about its future.
During my tenure as a City Council member, I have relied on my budgeting/accounting expertise to help in financial decisions for the city that benefit the people.
I understand the importance of public service, as an active member of the Grapevine Rotary Club, the G/CISD Education Foundation, First Baptist Church of Colleyville, Indian Guides/Indian Princesses, and have volunteered for Boy Scouts, GRACE, The Gatehouse, and our local festivals and events.
Debi Meek
Age: 62
Occupation: Owner of Bermuda Gold & Silver
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: www.debimeek.com
Education background, including all degrees: MacArthur High School
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Main Street Days Co-Chair, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Gatehouse Ambassador, Citizen of the Year, Community Spirit nominee
Office you have sought and or held: CVB Advisory Board, Historic Downtown Grapevine Association Officer, Home Owner’s Association Board member, Grapevine Historical Society President, Holiday Charity Ball Chair
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Transportation: As Grapevine continues to develop, we must continue the process of assimilating TexRail and the GVVR so that more people can move around efficiently while reducing traffic.
Small Business Development: As a small business owner in Grapevine, I will work to improve shopping experience throughout Main Street and other key areas in the city. I will stand up to large corporate interests that could endanger the success of our local merchants and citizens.
Safety: As more people move to Grapevine and tourism increases, safety is of utmost importance. We must continue to support our local police and fire departments, ensuring safety for residents, tourists and shoppers.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Historically, with the coming of the TexRail, the face of the city will change. I want to make sure we maintain our strong stand to preserve our history while embarking on this new journey.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
According to city leaders, it has been over 50 years since a downtown merchant has been on the city council. I have a long history of working at Bermuda Gold on Main Street since 1992. Grapevine has given me so much that I decided to give back through donations and volunteering.
Now, my love for Grapevine has brought me here. I’m so proud of our city and I want to direct my focus and energy by serving on the council for those here today and the generations to come. I may be biased, but I believe that we live in the greatest city in this great state of Texas. I want to continue to build a community that honors our history while building for the future.
Place 6
Duff O’Dell
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired Delta Air Lines
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: www.duffodell.com
Education background, including all degrees: Dallas Community College, Thunderbird Global University
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
· GRACE Board of Directors
· Grapevine Chamber of Commerce (past Board Director – member since 1985)
· Grapevine Chamber Women’s Division Board Director (past President)
· Grapevine Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s Club – (past President)
· Grapevine Rotary Club Board Director (immediate past President)
· Grapevine Heritage Foundation Board (past Director)
· Grapevine Historical Society (current 2nd VP)
· Catholic Diocese of Ft. Worth Board Advancement Foundation Director
· Bay View Club (past President)
· DFW Airport Chaplaincy Board (past Director)
· Senior Services Alliance Steering Committee
· Grapevine Main Street Days Festival/GrapeFest Steering Committees
· Grapevine “Relay for Life” Steering Committee
· Leadership Grapevine alumni
· Grapevine Citizens Police Academy alumni
· GRACE Seniors “Family & Friends” program
· Grapevine Wine Pouring Society
· Adult Education Program Mentor – Tarrant County College
· GCISD Education Foundation Fund Raising Committee
· Grapevine D. E. Box “Citizen of the Year“
· Grapevine “Woman of the Year”
· GRACE “Senior Outreach Volunteer of the Year“
· Grapevine “Ambassador of the Year“
· Grapevine Rotary Club “Rotarian of the Year“
· Grapevine Rotary Club “Rookie of the Year“
· Grapevine Rotary Club “Service Above Self“ Award
· Grapevine Rotary Club “Club Service“ Award
· Rotary District 5790 “Rotary Builder“ Award
. Area Agency on Aging “Outstanding Senior” nominee 2013
. Grapevine Chamber of Commerce “Don Ramey Community Spirit Award” 2015
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
1) Parking downtown continues to be a challenge for our citizens. Adding a parking garage at our new train station and continued expansion/improvement of current parking lots will help solve this problem. 2) We have several older fire stations that need to be upgraded or relocated to meet the needs of our growing population. We are doing a needs assessment study and creating a long-term plan that will provide state-of-the-art facilities to meet future needs. 3) Balancing the needs of our citizens with the demands of tourism. I am committed to successful economic development that enhances our community.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office?
I want to continue our success of bringing quality economic development projects to town, preparing for TexRail in 2018, building a world-class train station/hotel that our citizens can be proud of and to continue to make quality of life projects a top priority.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I value the importance of community and public service. As a leader in Grapevine for many years, I am passionate about keeping this city a success and the envy of others. My long-term community involvement (ranging from historic preservation to helping those in need) along with my extensive business and leadership experience are important qualifications that make me a good member of our City Council. I have studied and actively participated in the discussions on issues facing our city during my tenure. I am open-minded and fair and have made positive contributions to the decisions that have been made.
Cory Huddleston
Age: 38
Occupation: Digital marketing
City of residence: Grapevine
Campaign website: electcoryhuddleston.com
Education background, including all degrees:
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Wingmen Ministries: Volunteer (Strategy, Marketing and Video Production) www.Wingmen.org Boton Farm: Volunteer (Work Days with My 4Year Old Son) http://bontonfarms.org/
6 Stones: Volunteer: Volunteer (Promotional Video Production) http://www.6stones.org Fellowship Church: Volunteer (Lead Back Stage Crew, Youth Ministry) Habitat For Humanity: Volunteer (Home Build) Feed By Grace: Volunteer (Build Relationships w/Homeless) www.feedbygrace.org
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Sought Precinct Chair
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Preserving and protecting the rich history of Grapevine. My opponent has a history of supporting things such as high density residential and the recent liquer store bill that was overwhelmingly rejected by our residents. I understand that there are unique circumstances to every situation, but I will make every decision with protecting Grapevine’s history and it’s people in mind first.
Stewarding our land, tax revenue and dept properly. I will be looking for new/unique opportunities to increase our tax revenue without adding burensome debt to our budget while at the same time serving our community in the most effective way possible.
Equipping future generations for an uncertain future. I am currently connecting with organizations that offer interesting possibilities to engaging our youth entrepreneurally that I believe will serve to give our youth critical thinking skills, leadership opportunities, creativity and more. Additionally, I intend to engage our elders into more of a mentorship role that will provide our youth with wisdom that at this point is not being valued/utilized at full capacity.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to start get a Mayoral Proclaimation for Lemonade Day in our city work with local business leaders to create a path for young entrepreneurs. I am also meeting with the Police Department community outreach facility off of Mustang Road to see how I can help engage with our hispanic citizens to provide opportunities for leadership and engagement. On a side note, I already have area leaders and business people ready to engage these communities.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I am a strong, forward thinking, and resourceful business leader who will bring unique solutions to any situation. I offer enthusiasm and creativity and have a passion to serve the people of our community. I am confident in my ability to lead Grapevine into the future with vision, while preserving and protecting our rich history.
