Colleyville City Council Places 3 and 4

Place 3
Jon Bullock
Age: 63
Occupation: Information Technology Business Owner
City of residence: Colleyville
Campaign website: jonforcolleyville
Education background, including all degrees: BA, Economics – Texas A&M 1975; MBA - University of North Dakota 1977
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Colleyville Rotary; President, chair of Dancing for the Stars fundraiser ; Wheelchair trips to Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica; Polio National Immunization Day, India; Raised funds for Mobile Command Post and Redman training suit for Colleyville Police Department; Raised funds for Teen Center for Colleyville Library. Leadership Colleyville; Colleyville Chamber of Commerce; Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation; Colleyville Center Advisory Committee; Colleyville Executive Organization; North Texas Shield Foundation.
Office you have sought and or held: Independent Candidate for US Congress, did not appear on ballot
In 100 words or less, What are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Fiscal Stewardship – We must balance the desire for low taxes today with the responsibility to provide a fiscally strong Colleyville for the future.
Maintenance of Infrastructure - Planned maintenance and replacement are far less expensive than emergency repairs. I will adequately fund timely and high-quality maintenance of roads and water infrastructure. I support funding our capital improvement plan.
Public Safety – Colleyville is currently designated as “The Safest City in Texas”. I will work to retain the innovative community policing and strong leadership on the part of our police and fire departments that make this possible.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority will be to forge friendly, strong working relationships with other members of city council, key members of our city management team and other city leaders I don’t know yet. In my experience, everything comes down to people. If we can work together, we can make Colleyville even greater.
Why are you the best-qualified candidate for this office?
Business background – Thirty-eight years of business experience. I have owned and managed my own successful business for several years. I know how to meet a payroll and plan for the future. I understand the importance of respecting customers, employees, vendors and competitors.
Record of Service – I love serving my community. I have served in many organizations in many ways. I would consider it an honor to serve on City Council.
Community Relationships - I’ve lived in Colleyville since 1991, and am friends with everyone I know. I hope to bring people together in a spirit of community and cooperation.
Kathy Wheat
Age: 40
Occupation: Marketing Consultant and Stay-at-Home-Mom
City of residence: Colleyville
Campaign website: kathyforcolleyville.com
Education background, including all degrees: UT Austin, BA Mathematics: 1999
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Colleyville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Colleyville Tree Board; Colleyville Park Land Dedication Committee; Westmont HOA President; GCS Mom’s League Member, Board Member; Colleyville Women’s Club Member; Glenhope Elementary School PTA VP Membership; GCISD Leadership Academy Participant.
Office you have sought and or held: None
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
1. Keep Colleyville Green: I want to preserve Colleyville’s rich history of large lots and mature trees by maintaining low density residential and neighborhood integrity.
2. Improve Roads: I will continue to work for effective planning to ensure road needs are addressed on an efficient, ongoing basis.
3. Government Transparency: A transparent city government invites participation from its citizens, and gives deep vision into decisions with residents working alongside council and city staff. I want to continue this style of governing on Colleyville’s behalf. An open government should always be present for accountability.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is preserving Colleyville as the special destination city that brought my family here a short five years ago. Many people have been working tirelessly over the past years to ensure accountability and transparency of our City Government for us, Colleyville’s citizens. I will keep building on this momentum, protecting the value, unique qualities, and character of Colleyville.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I am an energetic and approachable mother who is deeply committed to the future of Colleyville. For the past six years, I have been primarily staying home with my young children. This gift of time has allowed me to become deeply involved with Colleyville organizations, businesses, and schools. My extensive network will also provide me a greater understanding of what residents from all areas of Colleyville desire. I also bring an analytical and inquisitive mind to the table with over twenty years experience as a marketing technology leader, with a BA in Mathematics from UT Austin.
Place 4
George Dodson
Age: 80
Occupation: Semi-retired Information Technology Consulting Director, Retired from IBM
City of residence: Colleyville
Campaign website: www.georgeforcolleyville.com
Education background, including all degrees: MS, Statistics and Operations Research, BS, Mathematics
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Currently Chairman of the Colleyville Planning & Zoning Commission, Served on the 2016 Colleyville Water and Wastewater Committee who recommended changing the entire method to bill for water and wastewater, ending the underpayment of the base rate and stopping the tiered water rates that were creating a profit from the water and wastewater sales. High water users were funding the low water users and were adding over a million dollars to the General Fund. I also worked to communicate to Colleyville voters the importance of voting for term limits for the City Council members and for approving changes to the City Charter that required the City Manager and Senior City Managers to sign financial disclosure statements that were already required of the City Council and City Commissioners and Committee members. I have served on the boards of two homeowner associations since I’ve lived in Colleyville for 30 years.
Office you have sought and or held:
In 100 words or less, What are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
1. Colleyville major streets and roads need to have full depth reclamation because most were just topped with new pavement surfaces without having good foundations, they have to be redone every 5 years or so.
2. The city needs to provide significantly better transparency about city finances and actions by the City Council, The city charter and water changes have been major helps, but more must be done.
3. The City Council must continue to reduce the budget, or at least hold it to the growth and inflation increases. The tax rate must continue to be reduced to stop the 10% appraisal increases that have recently happened.
In 100 words or less, What is your top priority if elected to office?
I want to continue the significant changes that the current City Council majority members have implemented this past 10 months. The past City Council was on the path of doing total rebuilding of city streets which would have required 10 years to just do one major street, while more than 6 other major streets were being ignored, or patched. This new Council has changed direction and I want to make sure that we look at the entire city to deal with our streets. I want to make sure the Council continues its transparency as they make every major decision. I will provide leadership based on my over 40 years as an IBM senior executive, and from my Information Technology Management Consulting career, by digging into issues, determining facts and using my statistical skills to deeply analyze those facts.
In 100 words or less, Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I have more than 40 years of major corporate experience managing large organizations, focusing on multimillion dollar budgets and in meeting sales goals, working with outstanding staffs. I also have strong technical knowledge about computer systems and applications. Each of those skills far outpace the expertise of my competitors. No one ever knows everything there is to know about an issue. I have the skills to ask questions, obtain detailed data and get to conclusions using skilled individuals to arise at recommendations to solve issues. I understand the city budget system, and with the new OpenGov application the City just implemented, I will be able to understand the budget at a very deep level. My consultant training helps me in communicating with the average Colleyville citizen and giving them the information they need to understand multiple sides of issues. I will invite information on multiple sides of issues to try to arrive at fair decisions.
Chad La Prelle
Age: 33
Occupation: Police sergeant
City of residence: Colleyville
Campaign website: www.TeamColleyville.com
Education background, including all degrees:
Graduate of Grapevine High School, Graduate of Texas A&M University (B.A. International Studies)
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Active Member of Compass Christian Church
Texas A&M-The Association of Former Students Century Club Member
Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association
Former Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department First Responder of the Year
Office you have sought and or held: First time running for elected office
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
Within the last year, Colleyville has lost some amazing, dedicated public servants at the top administrative levels. We must rectify losing employees who selflessly serve daily. Creating a healthy work environment for employee retention is a must for a vibrant Colleyville. Colleyville has an aging infrastructure and big ticket repairs loom on the horizon. We must re-establish an account with reserve funds and not squander savings. We must plan for the next generation who will call Colleyville home. We must focus on Economic Development to help Colleyville grow in the right direction and thrive in the future.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Serving all the residents of Colleyville, who make our hometown such a desirable community, will be my top priority. We must recognize and provide a healthy work environment for those that serve our residents. We can’t be a great city if we don’t have great residents and employees alike. The current majority city council members have purposely deterred away from representing all of Colleyville, favoring their select clique and creating an unhealthy environment within the city. We must work together to create a mission of service to all.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I’m proud to say that Colleyville is my hometown. Growing up in Colleyville, I’ve seen a lot of changes and watched the city grow. Having known the Colleyville of yesterday and the Colleyville of today, it is only right that I do my part to help make Colleyville great for the future. My entire professional career has been based in public safety and service to the community. Having a proven track record of public service, I’m committed to keeping Colleyville moving in the right direction for all residents both today and in the future.
Mike Sexton
Age: 41
Occupation: Endurance Coach
City of residence: Colleyville
Campaign website: www.votemikesexton.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor of Arts Degree - Communication/Journalism
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Activist in the Colleyville area and campaigned for the Charter Amendments, Executive Board of the PTA, Dad’s Club Coordinator, WATCH Dog program administrator, Soccer Coach with CSA.
Office you have sought and or held: N/A
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you proposed to address them?
In Colleyville we are bitterly divided and this is sullying the incredible work our city has accomplished in the past two years. I would like to be a uniting agent for the city as a representative for the whole of Colleyville not specifically aligned with either of the two groups here. Second, economic development. I would like to develop business parks or corporate campuses to invite more consumers to use our existing retail instead of more retail to compete with our current businesses. Third, legislation to mandate zero based budgeting and lower caps on tax revenue.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Priority one will be addressing strategic economic development and fiscal accountability. The city is committed to paying for items as we go, so it is imperative that we pay close attention to income and outgo, while also looking for new ways to create revenue through our Economic Development Office.
Why are you best qualified candidate for this office?
I approach this opportunity the same way I’ve approached the businesses I’ve started or help create over the past 15 years...with a deep understanding of the issues, reliance on facts and an open mind. As a leader, coach and community leader I possess the interpersonal skills, personal drive, passion and energy required for this position. Progress can’t happen without collaboration, realistic goal setting and rock solid action plans that are then executed against to achieve optimum results. As an entrepreneur and endurance coach for triathletes all over the Metroplex, I know action, not words, are what lead to success.
