A campaign rival bites on Trump’s ‘Evan McMuffin’ remark, and the comeback is delish

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

2:04 Somerset high school students give classmate a Christmas surprise

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

2:19 DeSoto extends its season with win over Cedar Hill

0:37 Aledo QB Dillon Davis talks about Bearcats' 7th state title

0:56 Aledo coach Steve Wood talks about the Bearcats' 7th state title