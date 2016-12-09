Texas: Darth Vader, Deez Nuts or Dak Prescott for president?

What do Bernie Sanders, Donald Duck, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Darth Vader have in common?
They were among the names Tarrant County voters wrote down on election day, rather than vote for one of the candidates — particularly Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton — who were listed on their ballots.
Jesus was very popular that day, as some form of his name — Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ My King, Jesus Christ of Nazareth and Jesus The Christ — drew nearly 90 votes, Tarrant County election records show.
God (as well as God Almighty, God Help Us and God’s selection) picked up 14 votes.
At the same time, some former presidential candidates drew write-in support as well, including Republicans Jeb Bush, 77, John Kasich, 250, Ben Carson, 91, and Ted Cruz, eight. Democrat Bernie Sanders picked up more than 900 votes.
Beyond the political field, Donald Duck and Goofy each landed one vote, Prescott drew two, Darth Vader received four, Texas legend Nolan Ryan landed four and Deez Nuts picked up five, according to records obtained from theTarrant County elections office.
The election is long gone, but votes aren’t completely final until after the Electoral College weighs in on the presidential race Dec. 19.
But none of these counted.
Only 13 presidential candidates, and their running mates, were approved as declared write-in candidates in Texas, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Here is a look at the write-in votes those candidates received from Tarrant County:
▪ Darrell L. Castle / Scott N. Bradley, 406;
▪ Scott Cubbler / Michael Rodriguez, 20;
▪ Cherunda Fox / Roger Kushner, 4;
▪ Tom Hoefling / Steve Schulin, 107;
▪ Laurence Kotlikoff / Edward Leamer, 68;
▪ Jonathan Lee / Jeffrey Erskine, 2;
▪ Michael A. Maturen / Juan A. Munoz, 106;
▪ Evan McMullin / Nathan Johnson, 4,281;
▪ Monica Moorehead / Lamont Lilly, 5;
▪ Robert Morrow / Todd Sanders, 6;
▪ Emidio Soltysik / Angela Walker, 3;
▪ Dale Steffes / Paul E. Case, 1;
▪ and Tony Valdivia / Aaron Barriere, 4.
Anyone?
After the votes are cast here and in all the other states, the ballots will be sent to Vice President Joe Biden, who will read them to both houses of Congress on Jan. 6, unless Congress changes the date. Once Biden reads the results to Congress, the results are official and final.
For the record, Trump picked up 345,921 votes from Tarrant County. Clinton received 288,392, local records show.
Above and beyond that, Tarrant County voters wrote in 5,786 names that weren’t eligible to be counted.
Former presidents drew support: President Barack Obama claimed four votes, George W. Bush received two, George H. (W.) Bush claimed one vote, Bill Clinton picked up one vote and Ronald Reagan logged four votes.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence drew more than 150 votes from those who wanted him to be leader in chief.
Beyond that, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price received one vote, as did former Fort Worth state Sen. Wendy Davis received one vote.
Movie stars Brad Pitt and Clint Eastwood picked up votes, as did Chicky Monkey, Clark Kent, Designated Survivor, Einstein and Foamy the squirrel.
Some people took the opportunity to comment on the overall election with their vote.
Nobody, no choice, no confidence, no one, election reform and no one please try again all received votes, as did anybody else and anyone else.
And I abstain none acceptable received one vote.
