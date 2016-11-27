Trump claims he would have won popular vote if ‘millions’ hadn’t voted illegally

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:30 Citizens share their top priorities for the U.S. -- no matter who the next president will be

0:55 Early morning fog creeps into DFW

1:50 North Richland Hills gunman kills 1, wounds another

3:14 Colleyville Heritage holds off Lubbock Coronado 43-34 to take Regional title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality