Revolt against Pelosi shows a Democratic Party searching for answers

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

1:53 Trump's White House

1:30 Citizens share their top priorities for the U.S. -- no matter who the next president will be

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:34 Video: Donald Trump supporter tells protester "Go back to Mexico!"

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:31 Cleburne police officer saves man from fiery crash

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game