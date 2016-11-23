Advice wanted: How to ‘make America great again’

1:34 Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, what voters need to know Pause

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:51 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind

1:36 Fort Worthy: How did the Trinity River come to be?

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats