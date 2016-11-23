Advice wanted: How to ‘make America great again’

President-elect Donald Trump has received nearly 150,000 ideas from people on how to “make America great again.”
Trump’s transition team launched a website — greatagain.gov — and Twitter account asking Americans for advice on how to make the nation great again as the Republican pledged to do over and over during the presidential campaign.
“How do you want to make America great?” the transition tweeted. “We want to hear from you.”
How do you want to make America great? We want to hear from you. Tell us your story or share your idea here: https://t.co/49KtTmXLs1— Transition 2017 (@transition2017) November 10, 2016
Transition spokesman Jason Miller said 145,000 ideas had been submitted as of late last week. They have not been made public.
The website outlines the Trump administration’s plans to “Make America Great,” including changes to tax, trade, education, health care and veteran policies, among others.
The website also seeks job applications as the transition looks to fill 4,000 positions in the administration. Miller says the team had received more than 51,000 resumes as of late last week.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
Comments