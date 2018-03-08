Gun safety win on the horizon for GOP-controlled Senate

392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Pause

186 Not sure what Texas' elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations

54 Trump's lawyer says he paid off porn star with $130,000 of his own money

156 Trump takes domestic abuse "very seriously," the White House says after Porter leaves

58 Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

81 The ABCs of charter schools

2718 The State Senate District 10 Democratic candidates talk to the Star-Telegram on Facebook Live

235 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

361 "Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas