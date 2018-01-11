Immigration hardliners on DACA deal: Trump betrayed us

More Videos 6:02 "Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas Pause 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 1:42 Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:45 UIL Spirit state championships begin 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 0:19 Stock Show weather blows into town 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP