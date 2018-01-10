Politics & Government

Trump gives Feinstein a re-election gift

By Emily Cadei

ecadei@mcclatchydc.com

January 10, 2018 10:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is the newest target of President Trump’s Twitter rage, and it couldn’t be better news for the California Democrat.

Trump lashed out at Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday morning, after she unilaterally released a transcript of testimony from the founder of the firm behind the infamous Trump dossier.

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson sat for 10 hours of interviews with the committee staff in August, but until Tuesday, the panel’s Republican leaders had kept the transcript private.

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace,” Trump tweeted. “Must have tough Primary!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If anything, Trump’s name calling only helps Feinstein in her 2018 primary race. The consensus-minded senator has drawn flack from liberals in California for not taking a tough enough stand against the president in the past. In particular, her remarks last August suggesting Trump could still be “a good president” sparked outrage among liberals.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León launched a primary challenge against Feinstein in October, hoping to ride that anger to an upset victory in November. Because of the state’s top-two primary system, where the top two finishers advance to the general election, de León is poised to be Feinstein’s general election opponent as well.

In recent months, however, Feinstein has stepped up the pressure on Trump and his White House, launching her own parallel investigation to the one Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is conducting into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

In a statement accompanying the release of the Simpson transcript Tuesday, Feinstein said “the American people deserve the opportunity to see what (Simpson) said (about the dossier) and judge for themselves.”

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein continued.

Provoking a Twitter attack from the president only feeds the narrative that she’s getting tough on Trump. And in deep blue, Democrat-dominated California, that’s just the kind of image Feinstein wants to cultivate as she seeks to win yet another term this fall.

Emily Cadei: 202-383-6153, @emilycadei

More Videos

Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena 2:05

Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie 1:17

Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension 0:36

Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension

Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 1:12

Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape

  • Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club.

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club.

Commonwealth Club

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena 2:05

Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie 1:17

Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension 0:36

Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension

Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 1:12

Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape

  • "Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

    McClatchy politics editor Steve "Buzz" Thomma and Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) discussed some of the buzzing political issues of the election from Cleveland including border security, the future of the Republican party, Hillary Clinton, and who should be the next Supreme Court justice.

"Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

View More Video