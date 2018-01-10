Following Florida’s lead, Gov. McMaster to ask Trump to exempt South Carolina from offshore drilling plan

More Videos 6:02 "Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas Pause 2:05 Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:36 Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:17 Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie 1:12 Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Mayaan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

SC Gov. Henry McMaster said he is against drilling and seismic testing off the state’s shores and plans to take appropriate steps. Mayaan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com