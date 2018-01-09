How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night Pause 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:12 Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:36 Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension 1:38 Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:57 Republican candidates for Tarrant tax assessor discuss issues. 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP