Prepaying property taxes for 2018 deduction? Not so fast, IRS says

Property owners rushing to pay their 2018 taxes early to claim a deduction one last time got a shock Wednesday when the Internal Revenue Service said it may not qualify for a tax break.

The IRS issued a guidance saying that those prepayments can only be deducted from 2018 taxes if the property is assessed by the end of this year. Many local governments, including Tarrant County,won’t complete those assessments until later in 2018.

The IRS announcement caused a stir across the country. Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Ron Wright said a legal opinion he received from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office Thursday morning states that those payments based on an estimated 2018 tax bill will not qualify for the deduction.

Last week county officials decided to allow property owners to prepay their property taxes before a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions begins in 2018.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Leave it to the IRS. I’m so irritated with them it’s not even funny. They always find a way to throw a monkey wrench,” Wright said. “We are still going to accept prepayment but we make no representation as to what the IRS will do. I think they really muddied the waters with their statement.”

Wright didn’t have an estimate on how many people had already prepaid their taxes, but he said the lobby at the downtown courthouse is already full of people paying their 2017 taxes. “Our lobbies are always full this time of year, but we’ve seen a larger crowd than normal.”

The Tarrant Appraisal District, the agency that sets the value on local property, typically issues its certified role in July. Cities and school districts set their tax rates by September with the property tax bills being issued by October, Wright said. Typically, those bills are not due until Jan. 31.

While there have not been any changes to Texas law relating to the new federal tax bill, Wright had hoped the lawyers would tell him that his estimation of taxes would allow the payment to qualify for one more deduction.

“I’m not saying what the value is, I’m just making an estimation of what the taxes may be,” Wright said before getting the legal opinion. “That is totally separate from setting the value (of property) by TAD.”

But the legal opinion dashed those hopes. The property had to have that value by Jan.1 and the IRS opinion makes a clear distinction between estimate and assessment, Wright said.

“The language is pretty clear,” Wright said. “If they want to prepay we’ll take it, but in our judgment it will not be deductible. ... Our legal opinion is that we can not issue a statement and call it an assessment.”

The tax deduction is very popular in states where taxes are higher. In Virginia, more than 37 percent of tax returns included the deduction in 2015, while in Texas only 23 percent of taxpayers claimed the tax break, according to the Washington Post.