Flake upshot: There’s no space in the GOP to oppose Trump

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. C-SPAN

