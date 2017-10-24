Yoder meets Ivanka Trump to pitch child care tax credits

1:36 DACA: an explanation Pause

3:35 S-T reporter Jeff Caplan gets into Trump Jr. speech in Arlington

3:39 Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:22 Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

0:08 The 20-foot tall 'Tax March Chicken' opposes President Trump's tax reforms

1:13 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

3:46 Celebrity chef coaches north Texas 4H students in the fine art of barbecue