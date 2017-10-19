Kelly takes responsibility for Trump’s alleged comment to fallen soldier’s mother

More Videos 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Pause 1:37 Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31 RAW: Check out the nifty screen pass for a touchdown 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kelly ‘stunned’ by Congresswoman’s reaction to President’s call to widow White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he was “stunned” and “broken-hearted” by the comments made by Rep. Frederica Wilson on the President’s phone to the widow of a fallen soldier during the Thursday’s press briefing. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he was “stunned” and “broken-hearted” by the comments made by Rep. Frederica Wilson on the President’s phone to the widow of a fallen soldier during the Thursday’s press briefing. The White House

