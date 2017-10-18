Florida congresswoman spent years consoling constituents before Trump challenged her

More Videos 1:36 DACA: an explanation Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:49 Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag 1:01 First look at new TEX Rail cars being unloaded in Grapevine 2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 1:56 Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:30 Mavericks fans of all ages sound off on the season opener Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies account of call with soldier's widow President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. AP

President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. AP