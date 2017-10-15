Who’s winning the NFL vs. Trump battle? One poll says ...

It’s been about three weeks since President Donald Trump ignited an ongoing battle with the NFL over protests during the national anthem.

Now, evidence is emerging that his onslaught of tweets and soundbites may be working to change the way people – if they voted for him in the first place – see the NFL, the nation’s most popular sports league.

The New York Times’ Kevin Quealy showed the trends earlier this week using results of daily online surveys from Morning Consult, a polling, media and technology company.

A month ago, people who voted for Hillary Clinton or Trump weren’t far apart – about 60 percent had a favorable impression of the league and 20 percent negative – on what they thought about the NFL.

Then Trump, at a Sept. 22 rally in Alabama for his choice in a U.S. Senate primary, called for NFL owners to fire players who don’t stand during the national anthem. Since then, the gap between Trump and Clinton voters has spiked, according to the poll.

The Trump voters now have a far less favorable opinion – almost the reverse of where they stood before the president’s speech in Alabama – of the NFL than the Clinton voters. The gap is so wide now that the NFL now ranks seventh on the list of America’s most divisive brands.

More Videos 0:33 RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship Pause 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 2:20 Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem Following President Donald Trump's remarks last week, NFL players have shown unity by kneeling, wrapping arms and staying off the field during the playing of the National Anthem but what do fans think? On Tuesday, Panthers fans lined up to meet tight end Greg Olsen and while waiting the question was asked. Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem Following President Donald Trump's remarks last week, NFL players have shown unity by kneeling, wrapping arms and staying off the field during the playing of the National Anthem but what do fans think? On Tuesday, Panthers fans lined up to meet tight end Greg Olsen and while waiting the question was asked. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

What might be more interesting, though probably no more surprising, is that Clinton voters also said they heard or read less negative news about the NFL than the Trump voters. Both groups are reading or seeing more negative stories, but Trump voters are taking in more and even that gap has widened of late.

That likely reflects the way many people get their news – from a source they perceive as promoting their own values, opinions and politics.

Trump’s own hotel chain leads the list of most polarizing brands, followed by five media companies – CNN, NBC News, New York Times, MSNBC and Fox News. The top 15 only includes two other non-media brands, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A and outdoors store Cabela’s.

NFL television ratings and stadium attendance also are falling in 2017 compared to recent seasons, but the reasons for those declines likely go beyond Trump, according to The Sporting News and The Atlantic.

How long will the Trump voters hang onto their newly found negative views of the NFL? Perhaps all will be forgiven if their former favorite teams make the NFL playoffs.

But they might just come around anyway. Quealy notes that negative views of United Airlines that spiked after videos of a passenger being dragged off an airplane went viral already have returned to near normal levels.