Who’s winning the NFL vs. Trump battle? One poll says ...

More Videos

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Pause
Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy
During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Politics & Government

Who’s winning the NFL vs. Trump battle? One poll says ...

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

October 15, 2017 9:01 AM

It’s been about three weeks since President Donald Trump ignited an ongoing battle with the NFL over protests during the national anthem.

Now, evidence is emerging that his onslaught of tweets and soundbites may be working to change the way people – if they voted for him in the first place – see the NFL, the nation’s most popular sports league.

The New York Times’ Kevin Quealy showed the trends earlier this week using results of daily online surveys from Morning Consult, a polling, media and technology company.

A month ago, people who voted for Hillary Clinton or Trump weren’t far apart – about 60 percent had a favorable impression of the league and 20 percent negative – on what they thought about the NFL.

Then Trump, at a Sept. 22 rally in Alabama for his choice in a U.S. Senate primary, called for NFL owners to fire players who don’t stand during the national anthem. Since then, the gap between Trump and Clinton voters has spiked, according to the poll.

The Trump voters now have a far less favorable opinion – almost the reverse of where they stood before the president’s speech in Alabama – of the NFL than the Clinton voters. The gap is so wide now that the NFL now ranks seventh on the list of America’s most divisive brands.

More Videos

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Pause
Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

  • Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem

    Following President Donald Trump's remarks last week, NFL players have shown unity by kneeling, wrapping arms and staying off the field during the playing of the National Anthem but what do fans think? On Tuesday, Panthers fans lined up to meet tight end Greg Olsen and while waiting the question was asked.

Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem

Following President Donald Trump's remarks last week, NFL players have shown unity by kneeling, wrapping arms and staying off the field during the playing of the National Anthem but what do fans think? On Tuesday, Panthers fans lined up to meet tight end Greg Olsen and while waiting the question was asked.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

What might be more interesting, though probably no more surprising, is that Clinton voters also said they heard or read less negative news about the NFL than the Trump voters. Both groups are reading or seeing more negative stories, but Trump voters are taking in more and even that gap has widened of late.

That likely reflects the way many people get their news – from a source they perceive as promoting their own values, opinions and politics.

Trump’s own hotel chain leads the list of most polarizing brands, followed by five media companies – CNN, NBC News, New York Times, MSNBC and Fox News. The top 15 only includes two other non-media brands, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A and outdoors store Cabela’s.

NFL television ratings and stadium attendance also are falling in 2017 compared to recent seasons, but the reasons for those declines likely go beyond Trump, according to The Sporting News and The Atlantic.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

How long will the Trump voters hang onto their newly found negative views of the NFL? Perhaps all will be forgiven if their former favorite teams make the NFL playoffs.

But they might just come around anyway. Quealy notes that negative views of United Airlines that spiked after videos of a passenger being dragged off an airplane went viral already have returned to near normal levels.

More Videos

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Pause
Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

  • Panthers Ron Rivera seemed surprised by question about President Trump questioning NFL's tax breaks

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seemed surprised when asked about President Donald Trump's recent twitter remarks where he challenged the status of the NFL's tax breaks near the end of his press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

Panthers Ron Rivera seemed surprised by question about President Trump questioning NFL's tax breaks

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seemed surprised when asked about President Donald Trump's recent twitter remarks where he challenged the status of the NFL's tax breaks near the end of his press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Pause
Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

  • DACA: an explanation

    How the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program came to be and who it helps.

DACA: an explanation

View More Video