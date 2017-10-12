President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. The House Republican campaign arm has pulled in a record fundraising haul in an off-year even as they brace for a challenging midterms cycle.
President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. The House Republican campaign arm has pulled in a record fundraising haul in an off-year even as they brace for a challenging midterms cycle. Alex Brandon AP
President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. The House Republican campaign arm has pulled in a record fundraising haul in an off-year even as they brace for a challenging midterms cycle. Alex Brandon AP

Politics & Government

Republican campaign arm breaks off-year fundraising record

By Katie Glueck

kglueck@mcclatchydc.com

October 12, 2017 6:09 AM

WASHINGTON

The National Republican Congressional Committee has shattered its non-election year fundraising record in the first three quarters of 2017.

The NRCC is tasked with defending the Republican House majority in 2018, even as midterms are historically difficult for the president’s party. To boost that effort, according to a fundraising report shared first with McClatchy, the committee has raised $72.6 million in 2017 so far, more than it raised in a full year in any previous off-year cycle. That number also outpaces 2015’s total fundraising haul by $10.4 million.

The NRCC pulled in $4.9 million in September and has $38.4 million cash on hand, which is $18.5 million more than the cash on hand total at the same time in 2015, according to the committee.

“It's a team effort and we're appreciative to all those who came through in a big way, including Speaker Ryan and Leader McCarthy," NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not yet released its September fundraising numbers. Through August, that committee had raised $72.46 million in 2017, and had just under $25 million cash on hand, after several months of outraising their Republican counterparts.

Both committees have noted that they are significantly outpacing past off-year metrics, a sign of just how expensive and competitive the battle for the House is poised to become.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • DACA: an explanation

    How the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program came to be and who it helps.

DACA: an explanation

DACA: an explanation 1:36

DACA: an explanation
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’
Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent 0:47

Meet the Star-Telegram's Washington D.C. correspondent

View More Video