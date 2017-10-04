After Las Vegas, Feinstein proposal on bump stocks has some Republicans listening

More Videos 1:36 DACA: an explanation Pause 1:32 Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:33 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. C-SPAN

