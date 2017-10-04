Russia intervened in 2016 and has sights on 2018 elections, Senate Intelligence says

More Videos 1:36 DACA: an explanation Pause 2:10 Think you can make a good taco? But can you do it from space? Here's a lesson 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:50 Dallas-based airline sends supplies, cash to employees in Puerto Rico 2:42 Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. C-SPAN

Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. C-SPAN