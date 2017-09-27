Lindsey Graham looks ahead on health care, and sees an ally in Trump

From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak to reporters as they faced assured defeat on the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law. J. Scott Applewhite AP