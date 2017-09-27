Is Jared Kushner a woman? That's what voter registration records say

When Jared Kushner cast his vote in last year’s general election, he did so as a woman.
That’s according to voter registration records from the New York State Board of Elections, dated Nov. 24, 2009, that list Kushner’s gender as “female.”
The news was first reported by Wired, which asked: “Is Kushner a woman? Did he just accidentally fill out the form incorrectly? Is he the victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme?
“Unfortunately, there's absolutely no way to know for sure, because he has yet to provide WIRED with a comment,” the outlet continued. “But based on his recent history with paperwork, option two seems like a pretty safe bet.”
The news was confirmed by Newsweek through an inspection of public records.
It’s already known that Kushner is registered to vote in both New York and New Jersey, where his gender is not listed, according to The Washington Post. That news drew ire from many opposed to President Donald Trump, who has complained about the alleged millions of Americans voting illegally in the 2016 general election and currently has a commission investigating voter fraud.
As suggested by Wired, this is far from the first time Kushner has struggled with paperwork.
Kushner failed to fully disclose meetings with foreign, and specifically Russian, operatives on his security clearance form, according to The New York Times, forcing him to change the paperwork multiple times as revelations of undisclosed meetings continued to come to light.
He originally had zero names listed under foreign contacts when the document was submitted Jan. 18.
Kushner, according to Vanity Fair, said it was an error on the part of his staff and that the form was sent before he had a chance to fill it out. He amended it.
Then in May, he amended it again to add over 100 calls or meetings with representatives from over 20 countries, according to the Post.
The following month, it was again revealed that Kushner’s document was incomplete — he didn’t detail a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a lawyer linked to the Kremlin who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
He updated the form a third time.
He also incorrectly reported the date of his graduate degrees, according to the Post, as well as his father-in-law’s address in that form.
Comments