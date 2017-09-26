Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, speak before a Senate Finance Committee hearing to consider the Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Washington.
Politics & Government

Senate GOP won’t vote this week on new health care bill, senator says

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 1:28 PM

Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

That’s the word from senators as they emerged from a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona shook his head and said “no” when asked about plans for a vote.

The setback marks the end for the latest drive to overturn the law, a promise the GOP has made to voters for seven years.

The latest iteration of the bill was sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, but opposition from at least three Republican senators in the narrowly-divided Senate sunk the measure’s chances. Democrats were unified in their opposition.

This breaking story will be updated.

