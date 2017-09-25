This U.S. Senate candidate accepts donations in bitcoin — and gives away AR-15 rifles

3:39 Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football Pause

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

1:54 Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

0:25 AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

1:35 Their uniforms are the same, but off the field the Cowboys show off their personal style

1:58 #CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time