CBO: 32 million more would be uninsured under proposed health law repeal

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the Republican repeal of Obama health law without replacement means 32 million more uninsured by 2026.
Earlier Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has every expectation that Republicans will be able to begin debate on repealing the health care law next week.
McConnell made the comments to reporters after a White House lunch with President Donald Trump. McConnell said the Senate will hold a procedural vote next week on moving ahead on a straight-up repeal of Barack Obama’s health care law.
In the meantime, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening working with senators.
Trump invited all senators to the White House where he pressured them to act on the legislation before leaving Washington for the August recess.
