Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

5:51 Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith says he will be on field for season opener against the Giants

6:05 Prophets and Outlaws exclusive premiere: Hit 'Soul Shop' live from Larry Joe Taylor Music Fest

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 10

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

3:54 Prophets and Outlaws performs acoustic version of "Sweet Soft Southern Smile"

0:26 Driver dead after crashing into traffic signal pole

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

1:40 Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of