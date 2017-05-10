Democrats whisper the word ‘impeachment’

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

6:05 Prophets and Outlaws exclusive premiere: Hit 'Soul Shop' live from Larry Joe Taylor Music Fest

0:21 Pawn shop burglars used truck to break into building

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff

0:26 Driver dead after crashing into traffic signal pole