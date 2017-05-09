Trump fires FBI director James Comey –throwing Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause 5:12 Texas governor signs sanctuary city ban on Facebook Live 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:37 Rangers' Yu Darvish talks about his increased pitch counts 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura 3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 2:34 Teen killed leaving party in Fort Worth 3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span