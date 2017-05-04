House Speaker Paul Ryan, center, is all smiles in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the House pushed through a health care bill.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, center, is all smiles in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the House pushed through a health care bill. Evan Vucci AP
Politics & Government

Here’s who voted for the Obamacare replacement, and who voted against it

By The Associated Press

May 04, 2017 4:33 PM

The 217-213 roll call Thursday by which the House passed the Republican bill to repeal major parts of Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law.

A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the bill.

Voting yes were 0 Democrats and 217 Republicans.

Voting no were 193 Democrats and 20 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

There are 4 vacancies in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats – Sewell, N.

Republicans – Aderholt, Y; Brooks, Y; Byrne, Y; Palmer, Y; Roby, Y; Rogers, Y.

ALASKA

Republicans – Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats – Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O'Halleran, N; Sinema, N.

Republicans – Biggs, N; Franks, Y; Gosar, Y; McSally, Y; Schweikert, Y.

ARKANSAS

Republicans – Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, Y; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats – Aguilar, N; Barragan, N; Bass, N; Bera, N; Brownley, N; Carbajal, N; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, N; Correa, N; Costa, N; Davis, N; DeSaulnier, N; Eshoo, N; Garamendi, N; Huffman, N; Khanna, N; Lee, N; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, N; Lowenthal, N; Matsui, N; McNerney, N; Napolitano, N; Panetta, N; Pelosi, N; Peters, N; Roybal-Allard, N; Ruiz, N; Sanchez, N; Schiff, N; Sherman, N; Speier, N; Swalwell, N; Takano, N; Thompson, N; Torres, N; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, N.

Republicans – Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, Y; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, Y; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats – DeGette, N; Perlmutter, N; Polis, N.

Republicans – Buck, Y; Coffman, N; Lamborn, Y; Tipton, Y.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats – Courtney, N; DeLauro, N; Esty, N; Himes, N; Larson, N.

DELAWARE

Democrats – Blunt Rochester, N.

FLORIDA

Democrats – Castor, N; Crist, N; Demings, N; Deutch, N; Frankel, N; Hastings, N; Lawson, N; Murphy, N; Soto, N; Wasserman Schultz, N; Wilson, N.

Republicans – Bilirakis, Y; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, Y; DeSantis, Y; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, Y; Mast, Y; Posey, Y; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, N; Ross, Y; Rutherford, Y; Webster, Y; Yoho, Y.

GEORGIA

Democrats – Bishop, N; Johnson, N; Lewis, N; Scott, David, N.

Republicans – Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., Y; Loudermilk, Y; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats – Gabbard, N; Hanabusa, N.

IDAHO

Republicans – Labrador, Y; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats – Bustos, N; Davis, Danny, N; Foster, N; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, N; Krishnamoorthi, N; Lipinski, N; Quigley, N; Rush, N; Schakowsky, N; Schneider, N.

Republicans – Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, Y; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, Y; Roskam, Y; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats – Carson, N; Visclosky, N.

Republicans – Banks, Y; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, Y; Messer, Y; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats – Loebsack, N.

Republicans – Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans – Estes, Y; Jenkins, Y; Marshall, Y; Yoder, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats – Yarmuth, N.

Republicans – Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats – Richmond, N.

Republicans – Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats – Pingree, N.

Republicans – Poliquin, Y.

MARYLAND

Democrats – Brown, N; Cummings, N; Delaney, N; Hoyer, N; Raskin, N; Ruppersberger, N; Sarbanes, N.

Republicans – Harris, Y.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats – Capuano, N; Clark, N; Keating, N; Kennedy, N; Lynch, N; McGovern, N; Moulton, N; Neal, N; Tsongas, N.

MICHIGAN

Democrats – Conyers, N; Dingell, N; Kildee, N; Lawrence, N; Levin, N.

Republicans – Amash, Y; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats – Ellison, N; McCollum, N; Nolan, N; Peterson, N; Walz, N.

Republicans – Emmer, Y; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats – Thompson, N.

Republicans – Harper, Y; Kelly, Y; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats – Clay, N; Cleaver, N.

Republicans – Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, Y; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, Y; Wagner, Y.

NEBRASKA

Republicans – Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats – Kihuen, N; Rosen, N; Titus, N.

Republicans – Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats – Kuster, N; Shea-Porter, N.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats – Gottheimer, N; Norcross, N; Pallone, N; Pascrell, N; Payne, N; Sires, N; Watson Coleman, N.

Republicans – Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, N; LoBiondo, N; MacArthur, Y; Smith, N.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats – Lujan Grisham, M., N; Lujan, Ben Ray, N.

Republicans – Pearce, Y.

NEW YORK

Democrats – Clarke, N; Crowley, N; Engel, N; Espaillat, N; Higgins, N; Jeffries, N; Lowey, N; Maloney, Carolyn B., N; Maloney, Sean, N; Meeks, N; Meng, N; Nadler, N; Rice, N; Serrano, N; Slaughter, N; Suozzi, N; Tonko, N; Velazquez, N.

Republicans – Collins, Y; Donovan, N; Faso, Y; Katko, N; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, Y.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats – Adams, N; Butterfield, N; Price, N.

Republicans – Budd, Y; Foxx, Y; Holding, Y; Hudson, Y; Jones, N; McHenry, Y; Meadows, Y; Pittenger, Y; Rouzer, Y; Walker, Y.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans – Cramer, Y.

OHIO

Democrats – Beatty, N; Fudge, N; Kaptur, N; Ryan, N.

Republicans – Chabot, Y; Davidson, Y; Gibbs, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, Y; Joyce, N; Latta, Y; Renacci, Y; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, N; Wenstrup, Y.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans – Bridenstine, Y; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, Y; Russell, Y.

OREGON

Democrats – Blumenauer, N; Bonamici, N; DeFazio, N; Schrader, N.

Republicans – Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats – Boyle, Brendan F., N; Brady, N; Cartwright, N; Doyle, Michael F., N; Evans, N.

Republicans – Barletta, Y; Costello, N; Dent, N; Fitzpatrick, N; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, N; Murphy, Y; Perry, Y; Rothfus, Y; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats – Cicilline, N; Langevin, N.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats – Clyburn, N.

Republicans – Duncan, Y; Gowdy, Y; Rice, Y; Sanford, Y; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans – Noem, Y.

TENNESSEE

Democrats – Cohen, N; Cooper, N.

Republicans – Black, Y; Blackburn, Y; DesJarlais, Y; Duncan, Y; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, Y; Roe, Y.

TEXAS

Democrats – Castro, N; Cuellar, N; Doggett, N; Gonzalez, N; Green, Al, N; Green, Gene, N; Jackson Lee, N; Johnson, E. B., N; O'Rourke, N; Veasey, N; Vela, N.

Republicans – Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Barton, Y; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, Y; Granger, Y; Hensarling, Y; Hurd, N; Johnson, Sam, Y; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Poe, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Sessions, Y; Smith, Y; Thornberry, Y; Weber, Y; Williams, Y.

UTAH

Republicans – Bishop, Y; Chaffetz, Y; Love, Y; Stewart, Y.

VERMONT

Democrats – Welch, N.

VIRGINIA

Democrats – Beyer, N; Connolly, N; McEachin, N; Scott, N.

Republicans – Brat, Y; Comstock, N; Garrett, Y; Goodlatte, Y; Griffith, Y; Taylor, Y; Wittman, Y.

WASHINGTON

Democrats – DelBene, N; Heck, N; Jayapal, N; Kilmer, N; Larsen, N; Smith, N.

Republicans – Herrera Beutler, N; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, X; Reichert, N.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans – Jenkins, Y; McKinley, Y; Mooney, Y.

WISCONSIN

Democrats – Kind, N; Moore, N; Pocan, N.

Republicans – Duffy, Y; Gallagher, Y; Grothman, Y; Ryan, Y; Sensenbrenner, Y.

WYOMING

Republicans – Cheney, Y.

