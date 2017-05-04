Trump after House passes Obamacare replacement: ‘It’s dead. It’s essentially dead.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 1:22 Facebook's Fort Worth Data Center opens 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 4 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 27 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft 0:24 Mother and two-year-old daughter found dead in Dallas apartment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke at the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill, the first step to repealing the Affordable Care Act. The White House